PIERRE, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she underwent successful back surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The governor received medical treatment in South Dakota before the surgery, and her treating surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon, said, “Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She underwent successful surgery and is well on her way to a full recovery. The governor is in excellent health.”

HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO