Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay
MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth...
newscenter1.tv
Gov. Noem undergoes surgery for back injury
PIERRE, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she underwent successful back surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The governor received medical treatment in South Dakota before the surgery, and her treating surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon, said, “Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She underwent successful surgery and is well on her way to a full recovery. The governor is in excellent health.”
newscenter1.tv
Gov. Noem and 21 governors oppose Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
PIERRE, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem, along with 21 other governors, sent a letter to President Joe Biden Monday stating they oppose his plan to forgive student loan debt. The letter states that debt would have to be paid by taxpayers. “Only 16-17 percent of Americans have federal student...
newscenter1.tv
New Black Hills War Monument serves as a special connection to families of local servicemembers lost through the decades
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For sisters Janice, Mary Anne, and Geralynn, they never met their cousin Captain Don Smith. Captain Smith was pilot in the Army Air Corps, before it became the United States Air Force, and was one of the 16 pilots that carried out the Doolittle Raid in 1942.
Comments / 0