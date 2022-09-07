ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Daily Voice

Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival

A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Norwalk Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival

A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Man wanted for larceny at rest area

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
DARIEN, CT
ABA Journal

Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

No Insurance, Suspended License, Half Consumed Cold Beer Lead to Driver’s Arrest

On August 29 around 5:45pm Greenwich Police doing motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Lewis Street and Mason Street spotted a black 2012 BMW 528 traveling north on Milbank. A check of the COLLECT system (Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing) indicated the car’s registered owner had suspended license status.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GPD Charge Woman for Forging Checks Stolen from Cos Cob Car Dealership

On Sept 6 Greenwich Police went to the Stamford Police Dept after receiving word that they had in custody a woman with an active arrest warrant from Greenwich Police. The warrant stemmed back to an incident in May in Cos Cob in which checks were stolen from a car dealership and forged.
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash

NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Police Charge Greenwich Man with Threatening, Disorderly Conduct

On Sept 6, Greenwich Police responded to a residence in central Greenwich to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a 911 call on Sept 4 in which a male voice was heard in the background threatening to kill the victim. Police made contact with Chris Rushing, 51, of Greenwich and...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In

2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects

New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman struck by car while jogging in Wallingford: Police

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a car while she was running on Center Street in Wallingford. According to police reports, the accident happened around 11:37 am on Friday. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven...
WALLINGFORD, CT

