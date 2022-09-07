Read full article on original website
Related
Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival
A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
NBC Connecticut
Norwalk Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival
A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
greenwichfreepress.com
Tinted Windows and Missing License Plate Lead to Larceny Charge in Riverside
On the afternoon of Sept 7 Greenwich Police officers on patrol in Riverside spotted a suspicious and improperly parked car obstructing the travel lane on Summit Road. The car had illegally tinted windows and was missing a front license plate. Contact was made with the occupant of the car who...
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for larceny at rest area
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
Woman Turns Herself In To Police For Violent Greenwich Store Robbery, Police Say
A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to police for the alleged Fairfield County robbery in which an employee was severely injured when she was run over by the getaway car. Kristen A. McKenzie, of Metairie, Louisiana, surrendered to Greenwich Police on Friday, Sept. 9 for the robbery which took place on Saturday, June 25.
ABA Journal
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney
Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
greenwichfreepress.com
No Insurance, Suspended License, Half Consumed Cold Beer Lead to Driver’s Arrest
On August 29 around 5:45pm Greenwich Police doing motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Lewis Street and Mason Street spotted a black 2012 BMW 528 traveling north on Milbank. A check of the COLLECT system (Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing) indicated the car’s registered owner had suspended license status.
IN THIS ARTICLE
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD Charge Woman for Forging Checks Stolen from Cos Cob Car Dealership
On Sept 6 Greenwich Police went to the Stamford Police Dept after receiving word that they had in custody a woman with an active arrest warrant from Greenwich Police. The warrant stemmed back to an incident in May in Cos Cob in which checks were stolen from a car dealership and forged.
Milford teen, accused of murdering fellow student athlete, still has not entered a plea
MILFORD, Conn. — 17 year old Raul Valle, a former student athlete from St. Joseph High School of Trumbull, who is accused of murdering Fairfield Prep student athlete Jimmy McGrath at a May house party, has still not entered a plea in this case. But, he was back in Milford Superior Court Monday.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
NewsTimes
Police: Stained rug pulled from Farmington River not linked to Jennifer Dulos
FARMINGTON — State police said Monday that a stained rug a social media influencer found in the Farmington River is not connected with missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos. The stain on the rug was not blood, police said in a news release. “After investigating for several hours,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash
NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
greenwichfreepress.com
Police Charge Greenwich Man with Threatening, Disorderly Conduct
On Sept 6, Greenwich Police responded to a residence in central Greenwich to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a 911 call on Sept 4 in which a male voice was heard in the background threatening to kill the victim. Police made contact with Chris Rushing, 51, of Greenwich and...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In
2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Eyewitness News
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects
New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
Eyewitness News
Woman struck by car while jogging in Wallingford: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a car while she was running on Center Street in Wallingford. According to police reports, the accident happened around 11:37 am on Friday. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven...
greenwichfreepress.com
Hit and Run Driver Charged after Early Morning Crash on Delavan Ave
On Saturday, Sept 3 around 2:30am Greenwich Police detailed to the west end of town responded to the area of 300 Delavan Ave on the report of a crash and a car possibly fleeing the scene. Upon arrival, officers located the scene of the crash where a driver had fled.
Comments / 0