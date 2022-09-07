Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Alameda County DA Announces Murder Charges in Dublin Double Homicide
OAKLAND, CA — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announces that Devin Williams Jr, an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy, has been charged with two counts of murder. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., Dublin Police Services responded to a call of two subjects that...
Aug 28 – Sept. 3: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between August 28-September 3 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. Man Shot Dead in Antioch in Drive-by Style Shooting. On September 4, at approximately 11:49 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the...
1 Shot in Freeway Shooting on Highway 4 Near Hillcrest in Antioch
At 5:36 am Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the eBART station in the City of Antioch. The incident occurred on Westbound Highway 4 at Hillcrest. It was reported that a road rage incident resulted in a shooting that involved four vehicles. At least one person was struck in the gunfire.
Antioch Police Say Operations Result in $7.3 Million of Cannabis Seized
ANTIOCH, CA. — On August 31 and September 7, the Antioch Police Department assisted the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) with the service of several search warrants related to unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivations. With the assistance of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency,...
Oakley Police Re-Announce $100k Reward in Alexis Gabe Homicide
The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department are re-announcing the $100,000.00 reward in regards to the homicide of Alexis Gabe. The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department recognizes the Gabe family, and the Oakley community at large has been deeply impacted by the homicide of Alexis Gabe. This impact is made even larger due to the fact her body has not been recovered.
Traffic Crash Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4 Shutdown at Sand Creek
At 5:00 am Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle crash at Westbound Highway 4 near Sand Creek Road. The crash resulted in the roadway being blocked and debris in the roadway. CHP has requested the roadway be shutdown. CHP Log:. Detail...
Another $3.3 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch
For the second time in a matter of weeks, the California Department of Cannabis Control was back in the City of Antioch which resulted in another seizure of a large amount of cannabis. In total, more than $7.3 million has been seized in the two operations after warrants were served at 16 homes.
Yellow Line Service Impacts: Three Bus Bridge Weekends Near Pleasant Hill Station
BART has been replacing concrete ties near the Pleasant Hill Station which were damaged as part of the derailment on this portion of the track in June. We have been operating trains at reduced speeds in this part of the system since the incident. For the safety of the work team, service near the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre Station will be reduced to one track for this work on the following Sundays:
Contra Costa County Seeks Nominations for Humanitarians of the Year
Student and Adult Humanitarians to be Recognized at 45th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony. Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County will commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 45th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. In the spirit of Dr. King’s work, this year’s theme is “The Future Belongs to All.” The County now seeks nominations for a Student and Adult Humanitarian of the Year.
City of Oakley Set for Upcoming Mulch Giveaway Event
Oakley, CA — The City of Oakley will once again offer free wood chips! This time around we have teamed up with our friends at Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR). This partnership brings a special offering of free compost as well as wood chips. Wood chips and compost will...
