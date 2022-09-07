BART has been replacing concrete ties near the Pleasant Hill Station which were damaged as part of the derailment on this portion of the track in June. We have been operating trains at reduced speeds in this part of the system since the incident. For the safety of the work team, service near the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre Station will be reduced to one track for this work on the following Sundays:

PLEASANT HILL, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO