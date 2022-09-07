ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. power use to reach record high in 2022 as economy grows -EIA

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dt71V_0hlmBzoX00

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will rise to a record high in 2022 due to rising economic activity and hotter summer weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Wednesday.

EIA projected power demand will climb to 4,029 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022, from 3,930 billion kWh in 2021, then slide to 4,013 billion kWh in 2023 as temperatures moderate.

That compares with an eight-year low of 3,856 billion kWh in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand, and an all-time high of 4,003 billion kWh in 2018.

EIA projected 2022 power sales would rise to 1,498 billion kWh for residential consumers, 1,370 billion kWh for commercial customers as more people return to work in offices and 1,019 billion kWh for the industrial sector.

That compares with all-time highs of 1,477 billion kWh in 2021 for residential consumers, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018 for commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for industrial customers.

EIA said natural gas' share of power generation hold at 37% in 2022, the same as 2021, before sliding to 36% in 2023. Coal's share will drop from 23% in 2021 to 21% in 2022 and 19% in 2023 as renewable output rises.

The percentage of renewable generation will rise from 20% in 2021 to 22% in 2022 and 24% in 2023. Nuclear power's share will slide to 19% in 2022, from 20% in 2021, before rising back to 20% in 2023.

The agency projected 2022 gas sales would rise to 13.64 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers, 9.69 bcfd for commercial customers, 22.86 bcfd for industrial customers and 32.09 bcfd for power generation.

That compares with all-time highs of 14.32 bcfd in 1996 for residential consumers, 9.63 bcfd in 2019 for commercial customers, 23.80 bcfd in 1973 for industrial customers and 31.75 bcfd in 2020 for power generation.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Germany wants to shift from Russian to Canadian natural gas supplies at 'warp speed,' but developing LNG export capacity could take years

Germany wants to move away from Russian natural gas at "warp speed," the German chancellor said Tuesday. Although Canada has said a partnership with would be doable, researchers doubt extra supplies will come from Canada soon enough. Canada currently doesn't have export capacity, and developing that could take years, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Power Generation#Eia#Power Consumption#Business Industry#Linus Business#Short Term Energy Outlook
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

583K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy