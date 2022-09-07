Read full article on original website
Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell said there was only one NBA player who scared him. The post Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NBA insiders believe Miami Heat could acquire Russell Westbrook, but only after being waived
In the minds of several NBA executives and scouts, the Miami Heat makes a lot of sense as a future home for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. However, that possibility would not come via a straight trade between the two organizations. Aside from the Lakers deciding their next coach,...
Lakers have made big Russell Westbrook decision?
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any real progress toward trading Russell Westbrook, and the reality is they may not be trying anymore. On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said executives around the NBA believe the Lakers have decided they are not going to trade Westbrook. Instead, Windhorst says they plan to “try and make the best of it” with the star point guard and new head coach Darvin Ham.
Jayson Tatum indicates he wants the Celtics to sign Carmelo Anthony
The Boston Celtics are seemingly still interested in Carmelo Anthony. Earlier this week, Jayson Tatum gave an indication he wants the Celtics to sign the 10-time All-Star.
Knicks, Jazz could have trade talks around another player?
The New York Knicks may not be about the whole “once bitten, twice shy” thing. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported this week that the Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Gambadoro mentions the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks as other teams interested in the 33-year-old scorer.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
NBC Sports
More reports that Lakers have accepted idea Westbrook will be on roster to start season
At the end of last season, anyone who suggested Russell Westbrook would be a Laker to start the 2022-23 season would have been laughed out of the room. The tension between LeBron James and Westbrook was evident even at Summer League when they showed up to the same game and didn’t acknowledge each other, staying on the opposite sides of the gym.
New York Knicks should call Utah Jazz about an Evan Fournier for Mike Conley swap
While the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz couldn’t agree on a trade for All-Star Donovan Mitchell, New York’s front
Rival NBA Executive Claims Brooklyn Nets Never Wanted To Trade Kevin Durant
While the Brooklyn Nets held trade discussions centered around All-Star forward Kevin Durant this offseason, Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones claims that they never wanted to move him.
Yardbarker
The Nets Remind Fans How Great Kyrie Irving Can Be
There were quite a few Brooklyn Nets fans who wanted the team to ditch Kyrie Irving during the summer. Word on the street was that Irving desired an exit from the team, alongside Kevin Durant. After the hassles he had caused the team, some Nets followers threw their hands in...
Making the Case for the 1985-86 Boston Celtics as the Best NBA Team Ever
Here's a case for the 1985-86 Boston Celtics being the best NBA team ever. The post Making the Case for the 1985-86 Boston Celtics as the Best NBA Team Ever appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
New Orleans Pelicans Sign Dereon Seabron To Two-Way Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans have signed undrafted rookie Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBA Scout Sees Major Ways For Phoenix Suns To Improve
The Phoenix Suns finished the 2021-22 NBA season with the best record in the NBA. But, as evident by their second-round exit in the postseason at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, even the best teams could use some upgrades during the offseason. The Suns were embarrassed in Game 7...
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
