In 1989, Elizabeth IIwas at the top of the list of Britain's richest people, but this is no longer the case. In fact, the Queen of England was nowhere near the top of her kingdom's wealthiest. With an estimated fortune of £365 million (about $425 million), she has dropped out of the Sunday Times' top 300 richest people. Don't worry about the Royal Family, the 96-year-old sovereign, who has just died in Balmoral, was obviously still very rich. But much of her wealth did not belong to her. But what exactly was her fortune based on?

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO