Women have travelled from America to get abortions in the UK after millions of women lost their legal right to have one in the US, providers have said.One of the UK’s leading abortion providers told The Independent US women have flown over to access their services since Roe v Wade - the landmark decision that legalised abortion nationwide in 1973 - was overturned by the US Supreme Court in June. Since then, abortion services across the US have profoundly changed, with most of the states who have rapidly curtailed pregnancy terminations in the wake of Roe’s dismantling choosing not to allow...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 38 MINUTES AGO