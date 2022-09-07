Read full article on original website
Tuesday’s AMBC: A Sitdown With Mayor Johns
Beaver Falls mayor Kenya Johns returns to A.M. Beaver County on Tuesday morning, talking with Matt Drzik about the latest going on in the city following the 8:05 news. Frank Sparks starts the show with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
Two injured in New Brighton Accident Sunday Afternoon
(New Brighton, Pa.) Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue in New Brighton. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Monday morning that the accident occurred at 4 PM. Chief Walton said the motorcyclist was transported to AGH for his injuries and the operator of the vehicle was transported to Heritage Valley, Beaver. There is no word on what caused the accident of the two drivers condition at this time.
Crews Called to the Scene of Beaver Falls Fire Caused by a Turkey Fryer Sunday Afternoon
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire at 1618 Fifth Avenue after a family was getting ready to cook a turkey in a turkey fryer Sunday afternoon when the fryer burst into flames. Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe...
Legendary Geneva Football Coach and Athletic Director Gene Sullivan Passes Away
(Photo of Former Geneva Coach Gene Sullivan’s Geneva Hall of Fame Photo when he was inducted into the hall of fame in 2017. Used with permission) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio News/Program Director. (Beaver Falls, Pa.) During Friday night’s Rochester and New Brighton football game on Beaver...
Sunday Morning Aliquippa House Fire Under Investigation
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of McMinn Street Sunday morning at 8:38 a.m. The county’s strike team also responded. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen of the two story frame home. The fire spread to the second floor, and was under control in about 45 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about four hours according to the report. The residents were out of town and the fire is under investigation.
Hookstown Man Charged With Attempting to Strangle His Girlfriend
(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged 22-year-old Luke Hall from Hookstown with attempted strangulation after an incident that took place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM in Greene Township. Troopers said via release that he attacked his girlfriend...
Ambridge Water Authority Manager Fired, Missing Funds Under Investigation
Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Ambridge, Pa.) Michael Dominick, Ambridge Water Authority Manager was fired last week according to a report released on Friday, September9, 2022, after it was discovered he stole between $500,000, and $800,000 . Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier said that the bank records were turned over to his office and the matter is being investigated. No further information is available at this time.
New Brighton School Board Prepares Resolutions To Approve School Trips, Ratify Faculty Hires
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Meeting once again in the “Little Theatre” area of the high school, the New Brighton Area School board met for the first of two meetings in September on Monday evening. Among the propositions released to the public were the approval for six individuals to...
Rochester Woman Arrested After Striking State Trooper In The Head With A Coffee Mug
(Koppel, Pa.) Pa State Police in beaver are reporting that they have filed charges against a Rochester woman after they were dispatched to a Domestic dispute on 2nd Ave in Koppel at 1:40 AM Saturday morning. Troopers said that upon arriving and investigating a possible domestic incident along with criminal...
