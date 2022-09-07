ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Tuesday’s AMBC: A Sitdown With Mayor Johns

Beaver Falls mayor Kenya Johns returns to A.M. Beaver County on Tuesday morning, talking with Matt Drzik about the latest going on in the city following the 8:05 news. Frank Sparks starts the show with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Two injured in New Brighton Accident Sunday Afternoon

(New Brighton, Pa.) Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue in New Brighton. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Monday morning that the accident occurred at 4 PM. Chief Walton said the motorcyclist was transported to AGH for his injuries and the operator of the vehicle was transported to Heritage Valley, Beaver. There is no word on what caused the accident of the two drivers condition at this time.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
Sunday Morning Aliquippa House Fire Under Investigation

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of McMinn Street Sunday morning at 8:38 a.m. The county’s strike team also responded. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen of the two story frame home. The fire spread to the second floor, and was under control in about 45 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about four hours according to the report. The residents were out of town and the fire is under investigation.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Hookstown Man Charged With Attempting to Strangle His Girlfriend

(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged 22-year-old Luke Hall from Hookstown with attempted strangulation after an incident that took place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM in Greene Township. Troopers said via release that he attacked his girlfriend...
HOOKSTOWN, PA
Ambridge Water Authority Manager Fired, Missing Funds Under Investigation

Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Ambridge, Pa.) Michael Dominick, Ambridge Water Authority Manager was fired last week according to a report released on Friday, September9, 2022, after it was discovered he stole between $500,000, and $800,000 . Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier said that the bank records were turned over to his office and the matter is being investigated. No further information is available at this time.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Community Policy