We begin the week with the Leo sun opposing Saturn retrograde in Aquarius on 14th August, limiting and restricting us from moving forward. The energy shifts later in the day when Mars (the action planet) in Taurus gets an intense push from Pluto in Capricorn to conquer the world on 14th August. Mercury in Virgo aspects the Nodes of Destiny on 15th August and Uranus in Taurus on 16th August, ushering in unexpected relationships and situations that will be important for the future. Venus in Leo harmonises with Jupiter retrograde in Aries on 18th August, motivating us to run toward the goals and passions that are in our hearts. Mars enters Gemini on 20th August, where it’ll stay until 25th March, 2023. Be careful with this placement — words can be weaponised and hurt. Choose yours wisely.

LIFESTYLE ・ 27 DAYS AGO