Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
September horoscopes: What this month has in store for your zodiac sign
Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective. Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life...
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
KIDS・
I’m a psychologist – here’s 5 things people with depression want you to know
A PSYCHOLOGIST has revealed five things people with depression want their friends and family to know. Depression affects around five per cent of the population, including in the UK. But over the course of a lifetime, 19 per cent of adults say they have been diagnosed at some point. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29
Your September Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Find What You Truly Desire
New season, who dis? Embrace the changes that are coming this month with ease by allowing yourself to heal and make amends with the past. Ultimately, this will lead to a new attitude and perspective within — unlike anything we’ve experienced before. The fall equinox occurs on September...
Opinion: Early Indications A Relationship is Doomed
Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
psychologytoday.com
3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry
Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
Capricorn—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Underpromise & Overdeliver, So Take It Slow
You’re going places this month, Capricorn, In fact, your Capricorn horoscope for September 2022 guarantees it! As Mercury in your authoritative 10th house opposes Jupiter on September 2, you’re feeling incredibly confident in your social standing at work. However, too much confidence in your sway may make it harder to build a career with a genuine foundation. Remember, you have a finite amount of time, so make sure you’re spending it focused on the right projects. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your ambitious 10th house on September 9, it could lead to some complications that arise, especially when it comes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: 14th August to 20th August, 2022
We begin the week with the Leo sun opposing Saturn retrograde in Aquarius on 14th August, limiting and restricting us from moving forward. The energy shifts later in the day when Mars (the action planet) in Taurus gets an intense push from Pluto in Capricorn to conquer the world on 14th August. Mercury in Virgo aspects the Nodes of Destiny on 15th August and Uranus in Taurus on 16th August, ushering in unexpected relationships and situations that will be important for the future. Venus in Leo harmonises with Jupiter retrograde in Aries on 18th August, motivating us to run toward the goals and passions that are in our hearts. Mars enters Gemini on 20th August, where it’ll stay until 25th March, 2023. Be careful with this placement — words can be weaponised and hurt. Choose yours wisely.
Scorpio Horoscope September 2022: Challenged in the workplace, likely to meet people with whom you disagree
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
The monthly horoscope for September 2022: Something new come for Taurus, Pisces should keep away from Virgo
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
ohmymag.co.uk
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Utilize Mind Games To Manipulate Victims
There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Capricorn weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 21 to August 27
DEC 22 - JAN 20. Instead of dispersing your energy to other people, you can gather it together, make it work for yourself. And this shifts a fitness dream back on to the happening track. A travel sun opens up a new love passport, and someone with. homes in three...
Cancer—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Sort Through The Skeletons In Your Closet
You’re learning so much this month and your Cancer horoscope for September 2022 will give you a taste of what’s to come! This month begins on a high note, because Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your 10th house of career on September 2, which could lead you to send out a press release regarding your latest success. However, it could also shine a light on some information you weren’t aware of before, so don’t leave important tasks til’ the last minute. Once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that drama in your personal life is just starting to...
Comments / 0