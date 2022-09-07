ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 1 game between the Ravens and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 23, Jets 13: Fortunately for the Jets, the drop-off from Zach Wilson to Joe Flacco isn’t too steep. Unfortunately for the Jets, they’re still left with a huge disadvantage at the game’s most important position. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy Drops Huge Bombshell On The New York Knicks: "They Have Good Players, But You Line It Up Against The Competition In The East, And This Roster Is Not On The Same Level.’’

After years of frustrating play, the New York Knicks were determined to get better this summer and finally become the team they have long desired to be. On paper, they have a pretty solid squad that includes a big three of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson. While some fans are optimistic about what those guys can accomplish together, Jeff Van Gundy isn't really sold on their potential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks

It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson was trolling by liking tweet about him going to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nfl Head Coach#The Charm#American Football#Duke
Yardbarker

Za'Darius Smith says he signed with Vikings to get payback on Packers

Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Why you should wager on the Giants, other best bets

Week 1 of the NFL season is here. That only took a long seven months, but who's counting?. I'm getting right back into the swing of things with my best bets for this weekend like I never left. Five games in particular caught my eye. From the impact that I think some head coaches will have on the game to how certain teams have reloaded in the offseason, I've circled these matchups for various reasons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game

Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy