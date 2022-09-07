Read full article on original website
Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 1 game between the Ravens and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 23, Jets 13: Fortunately for the Jets, the drop-off from Zach Wilson to Joe Flacco isn’t too steep. Unfortunately for the Jets, they’re still left with a huge disadvantage at the game’s most important position. ...
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Wan'Dale Robinson Listed as Starter for New York Giants
Former Kentucky and current New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has continued to make waves since his departure to the NFL from Lexington. Robinson has been listed as a starting wide out on the Giants first unofficial depth chart of the 2022-23 season: While he didn't put up gaudy ...
Insider: 'There's a measure of pessimism around the Lamar Jackson contract-extension negotiations'
In an offseason full of mega-contract extensions being dished out to high-profile quarterbacks, the latest came at the start of September with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. After being traded over from the Seattle Seahawks in March, Wilson and the Broncos inked a five-year, $245 million contract extension on Sept. 1.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Drops Huge Bombshell On The New York Knicks: "They Have Good Players, But You Line It Up Against The Competition In The East, And This Roster Is Not On The Same Level.’’
After years of frustrating play, the New York Knicks were determined to get better this summer and finally become the team they have long desired to be. On paper, they have a pretty solid squad that includes a big three of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson. While some fans are optimistic about what those guys can accomplish together, Jeff Van Gundy isn't really sold on their potential.
Joe Flacco to start for Jets in season-opener vs. Ravens
The NFL continues to see quarterback rematches lining its Week 1 schedule. Joe Flacco will now join Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield in going against his former team this week. Flacco will start in place of Zach Wilson in Sunday’s Jets-Ravens tilt, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Although the Jets...
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Yardbarker
Mike Florio: 49ers' Trey Lance 'on thin ice' after not being voted captain
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that new starting quarterback and 2021 rookie Trey Lance was not among the team’s six captains for the upcoming season. Lance finished seventh in voting, one spot ahead of dual-threat offensive weapon and All-Pro selection Deebo Samuel.
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson was trolling by liking tweet about him going to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: '(Seahawks fans) might be booing (Russell Wilson) because he might light it up'
Russell Wilson was traded from his longtime home with the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March. One week ago, Wilson and his new employer inked a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and now, the nine-time Pro Bowler's first regular season game with Denver will be a road game against Seattle on "Monday Night Football."
Yardbarker
The controversial reason why Bears great Devin Hester was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
Yardbarker
NFL insider says San Francisco 49ers veterans won’t be patient if Trey Lance struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo on roster
One top NFL insider does not believe for one minute that the veteran stars on the San Francisco 49ers roster will be willing to be patient and let Trey Lance work through some early struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. The 49ers have put themselves in a very...
Za'Darius Smith says he signed with Vikings to get payback on Packers
Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Why you should wager on the Giants, other best bets
Week 1 of the NFL season is here. That only took a long seven months, but who's counting?. I'm getting right back into the swing of things with my best bets for this weekend like I never left. Five games in particular caught my eye. From the impact that I think some head coaches will have on the game to how certain teams have reloaded in the offseason, I've circled these matchups for various reasons.
Joe Flacco to start for Jets in season opener as Zach Wilson expected to return Week 4, Robert Saleh says
The New York Jets' early optimism that Zach Wilson would be available for their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury during the preseason came to an abrupt end on Wednesday when head coach Robert Saleh announced Joe Flacco as starting quarterback. "We’re...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Yardbarker
Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game
Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
