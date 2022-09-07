Food retailers are experiencing a seismic shift. Like it did with bookstores. People used to browse in the shop to purchase their hardcopies, then moved to online sellers, and now it’s online downloads. While people can’t eat digital code, food deliveries from the stores around the corner are increasingly popular. With the desire for minimized queuing, reduced journey time, online discounts and seamless web3 experience, consumers’ reliance on digital services has risen—and not just with one brand.

