Tampa’s Tiger Bay Club discusses the history of the Cuban sandwich next week
The famed debate about the Cuban sandwich's origins might be solved at next week’s Tampa Tiger Bay Club discussion—but don’t count on it.
The non-partisan political forum takes a culinary turn for its next event, which takes place on Friday, Sept. 16 when authors of the new book “The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers” Andrew T. Huse, Dr. Bárbara Cruz and Jeff Houck will discuss their extensive research on Tampa's beloved sandwich.
The book delves deep into the Cuban sandwich’s origins, history, and cultural impact. It will be available for purchase at the upcoming Tiger Bay Club event, with the opportunity to be signed by its authors as well. If you can’t make next week’s program, the historical book runs for $24.95 and can be purchased via the University Press of Florida. More information about the new book itself can be found at cubansandwichbook.com.
[event-1] Tony’s Ybor Catering— which closed its long-running restaurant just last week —will provide Cuban sandwiches for lunch, since all this food talk might make you a little hungry.
Next week’s program will start at noon in the ballroom of the Cuban Club, located at 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba in Ybor City. This Tiger Bay Club event is open to the public and requires a $35 ticket for non-members, but a first-time ticket for non-members will only run you $25.
