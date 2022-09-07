ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa’s Tiger Bay Club discusses the history of the Cuban sandwich next week

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYUh3_0hlm5pny00
The famed debate about the Cuban sandwich's origins might be solved at next week’s Tampa Tiger Bay Club discussion—but don’t count on it.

The non-partisan political forum  takes a culinary turn for its next event, which takes place on Friday, Sept. 16 when authors of the new book “The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers” Andrew T. Huse, Dr. Bárbara Cruz and Jeff Houck will discuss their extensive research on Tampa's beloved sandwich.

The book delves deep into the Cuban sandwich’s origins, history, and cultural impact. It will be available for purchase at the upcoming Tiger Bay Club event, with the opportunity to be signed by its authors as well. If you can’t make next week’s program, the historical book runs for $24.95 and can be purchased via the University Press of Florida. More information about the new book itself can be found at cubansandwichbook.com.
[event-1] Tony’s Ybor Catering— which closed its long-running restaurant just last week —will provide Cuban sandwiches for lunch, since all this food talk might make you a little hungry.

Next week’s program will start at noon in the ballroom of the Cuban Club, located at 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba in Ybor City. This Tiger Bay Club event is open to the public and
requires a $35 ticket for non-members, but a first-time ticket for non-members will only run you $25.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Adam Sandler is coming back to Tampa this fall

Hope there are some pickup basketball games happening around Amalie Arena because Adam Sandler is headed back to Tampa this fall. The Sandman—who's been sharing his trips to basketball courts on Instagram lately—is bringing a night of comedy and song to Amalie Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, and tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., for $33.75-$195.75.
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

A John Mellencamp tribute is happening in Tampa Heights this weekend

An event page for Shuffle’s second annual John Mellencamp tribute concert—happening on Friday, Sept. 8 in Tampa Heights—claims that the bar’s co-owner had a fling with Mr. “Jack & Diane” when they both worked on a farm in Indiana. Who knows if that’s true, but I want to hear the real or imagined details in between sets from Mellenchamp, a full-blown (strings, accordions included) Sunshine State tribute to the coug’. Unlike most Shuffle gigs, this one carries a cover charge, which is well worth it if you need a lover. [event-1]
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Texas rock favorite Bright Light Social Hour plays WMNF Tampa's birthday concert this weekend

WMNF 88.5-FM is beloved among its longtime listeners, and to celebrate its 43rd trip around the sun, the community radio station has tapped one of its most beloved bands—Austin, Texas’ Bright Light Social Hour—to take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 10 at St. Petersburg's Palladium Theater. Party-rocking in every way, Bright Light Social Hour, will be the most rock and roll show Palladium Theater has hosted in a long time.
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

