ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

City of Denver hopes to increase mobility in Globeville, Elyria-Swansea

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upgEw_0hlm4ipu00

Denver expands transit options in Globeville 02:16

The City of Denver is looking to help residents in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods get a free lift. It's part of an ongoing effort to increase mobility in areas of the city lacking transportation.

Microtransit is an on-demand, free ride service. It uses an app or call-in reservation system for trips within a certain area. A similar program was put in place in 2021 - The Montbello Connector .

According to the City, top locations for the Montbello Connector were to Peoria Transit Station, Walmart, Montbello Rec Center, Montbello Central Park and Boys & Girls Clubs.

DOTI is now looking for additional funding to expand this service to the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. Northeast Transportation Connections is a nonprofit that helps with mobility resources and aims to build sustainability in our neighborhoods.

Eric Herbst, assistant director at NETC, says they're excited to be at the table with the city to bring the micro transit to the Globeville and Elyria Swansea neighborhood.

"Microtransit will help the community become more flexible. There's a lot of barriers in this neighborhood," said Herbst.

In partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation, NETC helped the neighborhoods affected by the Central 70 Project. Now they're supporting neighbors nearby reach vital destinations.

"Think of it kind of like using an app to get a ride. It's like the ride-sharing apps that we have today, but it's strictly within the community. We create a zone around here we want the service to pick up and drop off," said Herbst.

Herbst says the program is meant to help neighborhoods with people struggling to get to essential destinations. He says the goal is to assist getting to and from RTD stations and help with access to grocery stores and city services.

"Not everyone has the luxury of owning a vehicle or maybe a household has one vehicle they're trying to share. This really frees up family members to be able to take another service," said Herbst.

He hopes it'll also help bridge gaps on transit routes .

"What we often hear with RTD, is it's hard getting to and from those stations. This really addresses that first and last mile connection piece," said Herbst. "So somebody may really want to take RTD but it's just that barrier of getting to the station."

NETC says they're looking for more community input.

"We have a survey open so people can give feedback, reach out and be part of a focus group to give their input on where they want this service to go and when they want the service to run," said Herbst.

LINK: netransportation.org

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Aurora City Council approves grass lawn limits for new homes

The Aurora City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve grass lawn limits for new homes. No newly built homes or developments will be able to have grass lawns that are larger than a certain size. Only 500 square feet can be sod through the proposed ordinance. The rest has to be turf or xeriscape. The hope is this could mean a 25% water saving for the city.Previously some city council members said this is an important change, and the city's director of water said this is a necessary step for conservation. Developers and homeowners would get to choose landscaping off of a pre-determined list of native plants. Also, no new golf courses would be permitted for construction. This is the first time a municipality in Colorado placed a ban on unlimited grassy areas outside homes that are meant solely for aesthetic purposes.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Those experiencing homelessness in Denver get a little help

Denver's city council has approved a $2 million contract to provide basic income to hundreds of people using the shelter system. The  Denver Basic Income Project will provide up to $1,000 a month for a year in direct cash assistance to people who qualify. The people behind the project told CBS News Colorado it is an action step to address a problem. "It actually incentivizes them. It gives them that leg up. It gives them again that hope that they can move forward that they can get their car, that they can get that P.O. box, that they can take a shower, or whatever it is. They are not disincentivized," said entrepreneur Mark Donovan. The $2 million comes from American Rescue Plan funding. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

3 hurt in apartment explosion in Aurora

Hundreds of people in Aurora are out of their homes after an explosion ripped a hole in their apartment building over the weekend. Xcel Energy said their gas lines are not to blame for the explosion. There's a gaping hole where an apartment wall once stood. It is just one of the several units of the Parkside Collective Apartments destroyed by the Saturday morning blast in Aurora. "It was a big explosion. We saw the whole wall going down," said resident Martin Valdivia.The explosion left wires dangling and debris scattered about. Some residents had claimed they smelled gas, heard an alarm, were...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Summit to address deadly fentanyl crisis held in Denver

The fentanyl crisis impacts almost all of the communities across the state of Colorado. In response, 200 public health officials have gathered for the Denver Fentanyl Action Summit. It comes at a time when overdoses and fentanyl-related deaths are at an all-time high. The goal of the two-day event, which started on Monday, is to help health officials learn from each other and find solutions to the challenges the crisis creates.Mayor Michael Hancock said themes of the summit are harm reduction, public health strategy and legislation. Organizers also hope to eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction and overcoming it.One mother...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
CBS Denver

Aurora City Council to make final decision on lawn limits

A final decision could come on Monday from the Aurora City Council on grass lawn limits for new homes. No newly built homes or developments will be able to have grass lawns that are larger than a certain size, if a proposed new rule is approved.  Only 500 square feet can be sod through the proposed ordinance. The rest has to be turf or xeriscape. The hope is this could mean a 25% water saving for the city. Previously some city council members said this is an important change, and the city's director of water said this is a necessary step for conservation.  Developers and homeowners would get to choose landscaping off of a pre-determined list of native plants. Also, no new golf courses would be permitted for construction. A final vote could take place on Monday. If passed, it would be the first time a municipality in Colorado placed a ban on unlimited grassy areas outside homes that are meant solely for aesthetic purposes.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Rocky's Autos closing, used car dealerships hit hard

Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times. Supply chain issues and inflation continue to impact the market. This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hundreds remain displaced after fiery explosion at Aurora apartments

It's hard to miss the evidence of an explosion at the Parkside Collective apartment complex on E Alameda Avenue in Aurora. The explosion forced the entire complex to be evacuated into the rain on Saturday morning. A day later, the American Red Cross spoke to CBS News Colorado and said all 350 residents were still displaced.Aurora Fire Rescue says over 100 of those people and 25 pets were taken to an emergency center at Gateway High School. That shelter closed Saturday night, and those people were now staying in hotels, thanks to the Red Cross and the apartment's management company."At...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Runners brave cold, soggy weather 5K at Denver International Airport

More than 2,000 runners took part in a 5K race on Saturday before daybreak that was very likely a first of its kind in Colorado. Participants in the 5K on the Runway got to jog on one of Denver International Airport's runways.The weather turned out to be chilly and soggy, but that didn't stop the racers from lacing up their running shoes early in the morning and heading out onto the area where jet airplanes usually take off and land.The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport. The participants were only allowed an hour to complete the 5K, meaning they had to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport got busier.  
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea City#Construction Maintenance#Microtransit#The Montbello Connector#Peoria Transit Station#Netc#The Central 70 Project
CBS Denver

Castle Rock reaches agreement for Dawson Trails project

Castle Rock town leaders are working on the approval phases of a project that would develop a huge area of land in the southwest corner of town. It's an area that has been zoned for commercial, industrial and residential development for decades. The project is called Dawson Trails. A developer called Westfield Investment Partners Inc. reached an agreement with the town recently to build 5,850 single-family homes as well as roughly 3.2 million square feet of commercial, office, restaurant and industrial uses. Over 47% of the property would be dedicated for open space, parks and trails.RELATED: Castle Rock - What...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Black and Latino incomes in Arapahoe County growing at high rate

A new report just released this week by Arapahoe/Douglas Works shows incomes for Black and Latino families in Arapahoe County are increasing at a higher rate than any other county in the Denver metro area — even beating the national average. The report shows incomes for Black families rose by more than 38% from 2015 to 2020, and incomes for Latino families increased by 44.9% during the same time period. Read the full report by clicking here. "This growth outpaced that of all families in the Denver metro region, and the national average," said Suzie Miller, Workforce Programs Administrator at Arapahoe/Douglas Works. Asked...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Hanson tour bus involved in crash outside Denver

The band Hanson, known for their hit MMMBop, was involved in a traffic crash outside of Denver over the weekend. Their tour bus was on the way to Kansas City on Saturday when it was hit by a semi truck. The band members are all okay -- no one was hurt. On the band's Instagram over the weekend member Zac Hanson said they were shocked when a truck sideswiped the bus. "We did get hit by a truck, we're all fine, we're all fine, but oh my lord," he said. The band performed in Denver at the Paramount Theatre on Friday night. The crew was able to get the band's gear on a trailer and continue east. The band members then caught a flight and made it to Kansas City in time for their next concert, which was in Missouri on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

APS breaks ground on P-8 school in growing part of Aurora

One of Colorado's most diverse cities is expanding east as its population booms. Developers and the school district are working to accommodate the needs of Aurora residents as their area evolves. Aurora Public Schools broke ground on a new P-8 school in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood. It's the first of four APS schools constructed within the new residential community along E-470. The school is still under construction. For now, a metal structure stands in its lot along East 42nd Avenue in Aurora. Future students were able to sign their names on one of the steel beams Thursday. The Aurora Highlands' Director of On-Site Development...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Denver

Boulder County to bring back FlatIron Flyer

Boulder County wins big in a dispute with RTD. The county wrestled $34 million in pandemic aid away from the agency.The county also won approval to use that money for an alternate transit service.That money was withheld from RTD because several bus lines were suspended during the pandemic, like the FlatIron Flyer and the Longmont Express bus.Boulder County plans to use the money to restart those bus services.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Broomfield police host catalytic converter anti-theft event

With catalytic converter theft on the rise, the Broomfield Police Dept hopes to help vehicle owners keep their property safe. The police department is partnering with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority for a free catalytic converter anti-theft event.The event is Oct. 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Broomfield Police Department at 7 DesCombes Drive. Pre-registration is required, but proof of residency is not required for an appointment. Sign up here: https://broomfield.org/CivicAlerts During the 5-minute appointments, residents will be given a free DIY CatETCH kit and instructions on applying the labels at home.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

9-year-old Coloradan hailed as a hero for actions saving mother

A child in Longmont has been given the life-saving award by the Longmont Fire Department thanks to her quick actions during an emergency. Bella Johnson, a 9-year-old in Longmont, was recognized by the City of Longmont and UCHealth for helping to save her mother's life. Brittiny Johnson, Bella's mother, was run over by her own vehicle after the battery died. Brittiny said she did not know how the car shifted out of park, however it rolled backward. The door of the car knocked her over and then the vehicle's tires rolled over her. "I saw my mom and immediately knew...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Overdose kits distributed to some high schools across Colo.

Some high schools across Colorado are getting support through new overdose kits. The student body and administration at 5280 High School, focused on those in addiction recovery, are considered a model for the rest of the nation. The group "Serve You Rx" installed an overdose kit at the school. "We really want to lift this message up. It's incredible seeing young people who are engaging in the addiction mental health recovery process early and being supported by their teachers and administrators and community," said Mobilize Recovery founder Ryan Hampton. "We want to be very careful and provide every support possible for our kids but they're coming here they're getting sober and staying sober."Overdose kits will also be installed in five high schools across rural Colorado where people cannot easily access Narcan. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Denver under investigation

Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 that took place on Monday morning. A driver collided with a person who was standing outside of his vehicle on the shoulder at Central Park. That man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The driver fled.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DIA receives FAA grant to fund study potential new runway

Denver International Airport currently has six very busy runways, and a new grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will allow the airport to fund planning and studying of a seventh runway. The studies will specifically look at if an additional runway is needed, when flight operations may require a new runway, possible locations, and possible environmental impacts. A possible outcome of the study is that a new runway may not be needed at this time. DIA is consistently ranked in the top 5 busiest airports in the world, and is expected to reach 100 million annual passengers in the decade. "It is in the best interest for the airport and our airline partners that we complete the environmental study to determine if and when a 7th runway might be needed and develop mitigation plans to address potential environmental impacts so we can properly prepare for the future," CEO Phil Washington said in a statement. There will be an opportunity for public comment as a part of the studies, which begin this fall and are expected to last approximately four years. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hit & run driver confesses: 'If You Did It, Why Lie?'

A hit-and-run driver has confessed and pleaded guilty after being identified by a CBS News Colorado reporter who pursued the suspect following a hit-and-run crash in southeast Denver."If you did it, why lie?" said David Duran, 39, of Centennial, before he entered a Denver courthouse on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to being the at-fault driver in the July hit-and-run case."If you mess up, you might as well take responsibility for it. You can only run for so long," said Duran.On July 10, Duran was driving his Lexus sedan through an intersection at Alameda and Leetsdale. He said he thought he...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Runners will greet sunrise on DIA runway

The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport as the sun comes up. "You kind feel like you're on your own airplane because you're out on this massive runway and as you run down, now we're going to run at 6 a.m. so the sun's going to be rising, you see the tents at DEN and then when you turn around and run back, you'll be able to see the sunrise and you're going to see the mountains," said Andrea Dowdy who is the CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. "So spectacular. Yes, you're going to see some planes take off and land."So how do you manage having runners on runway 826? The participants will have just an hour to run that 5K, meaning they'll have to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport gets busier. The entire event will be over at 8:45 a.m. The top three men and top three women will get trophies and a one-year membership in the United Airlines Club. The first place man and woman in each age will get 5,000 United miles. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy