How to garden through climate change

If you're struggling with your garden in these times of uncertain and extreme weather, who better to talk to than botanist and long-time organic gardener Sally Morgan, the British-based author of "The Healthy Vegetable Garden" and "The Climate Change Garden"?. Morgan, who is also the editor of Organic Farming magazine,...
British horse racing resumes with tribute to queen

DONCASTER, England (AP) — British horse racing paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as the late monarch’s favorite sport returned after a two-day pause following her death. Two minutes of silence was held at Doncaster before the first race of a schedule that included the St. Leger flat-racing classic, which the queen’s horse Dunfermline won in 1977 for one of her most prestigious victories. A video showing the queen at various races through the years, along with some of her greatest triumphs as an owner, then played on the big screens. “No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for so long for horse racing, than did her majesty the queen,” narrator Brough Scott, a former jockey turned TV presenter, said during the video. “The sport worldwide will forever be in her debt.”
