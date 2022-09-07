Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a McDonald’s worker – how to get a McChicken for just $1 but you need to act quick
EVERYONE loves a deal - and no one knows that better than McDonald's staff, especially as the cost of dining out continues to soar. The Golden Arches is helping to alleviate the costly back-to-school crunch by rolling out some deals on fan favorites, including its McChicken - but you've got to act fast.
These Upcoming McDonald’s Deals Are Too Good To Pass Up
Don’t you just wish summer could last forever? The fun vacations, warm weather, sunny days, and not-so-busy moments at home are just too good to let go. With Fall fast approaching, it also leads to an eventful time of the year: Back-To-School s...
"I Did That Once, Then Quit": Employees Are Sharing The Grossest Things Management Made Them Do At Restaurants
"When someone orders a whole pizza, they’ll take an older pizza (with some slices sold from it) that's getting close to its hold time, fill the missing slices in with the new pizza, and serve the Frankenstein pizza to the customer."
Woman claims she was left 'coughing up blood' after eating at a popular fast food restaurant - before she was offered a $13 voucher as compensation for the experience
A Melbourne woman said she was coughing up blood and couldn't speak or swallow for a week after having a horror Nando's meal. Madison, 30, swallowed a sharp object as she was eating a paella at the popular fast food chain before starting to choke. After spending ten hours in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Burger King Is Discontinuing This Popular Value Meal—Say It Ain’t So!
We have bad news to fans of Burger King‘s $5 Your Way Meal: your favorite value menu deal is now going to cost you a dollar more. But don’t get too upset! There’s some slightly good news, too: there will be more food involved, if that counts for anything.
Woman Calls Out Customer Who Ordered $240 Worth Of Tacos In Drive-Thru
In the viral video, the woman announced to the line of cars behind her that the customer in front of her placed a large order.
Customers Accuse Wendy’s Of Changing Its Pricing Without Telling Anyone
Reddit users recently noticed a sneaky change has been made to the Wendy’s menu: the default for combos is now a medium rather than a small. A user going by the name of lifstyl0916 brought attention to this update in the Wendy’s subreddit on Wednesday, and it looks like the store may have another fish to fry amid the E. Coli outbreak.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable
While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
McDonald's is bringing a British hit to the US
McDonald's Chicken Big Mac was a huge hit in the United Kingdom. Now it's crossing the pond.
Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu
Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
ABC News
Dad shares hack for getting kids to eat homemade burgers using McDonald's wrappers
Parenting hacks that make life with kids a bit more manageable are abundant on TikTok and Instagram. Self-acclaimed "Best Dad CEO" Eddie Alvarez, for instance, has a hack that will dupe kids into eating homemade when they are craving fast food. "One day I was home and my kids were...
Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Worst Bathrooms? Mashed Fans Weigh In - Exclusive Survey
Whether you prefer regional fast food restaurants or national chains, you're probably looking at a couple of factors before you decide where to get your meal: cheap cost, taste, quality, and perhaps most importantly, hygiene. Cleanliness is next to godliness, as the old saying goes. While many fast food restaurants have strict hygiene and cleanliness policies to ensure both the health and comfort of the customer, there's one place that some customers may never be comfortable enough to enter no matter how clean it is — the restroom.
I just visited Del Taco for the first time and now I understand why Jack in the Box scooped up the chain for nearly $600 million last year
I was most surprised by how good the burger was, especially compared to more popular ones.
The Aldi Potato Chips That Won Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.
The reason why Heinz ketchup bottles have the number 57 on every bottle
The mystery surrounding the number 57 on Heinz ketchup bottles has been solved. Lots of us have had the pleasure of tucking into a meal that is even tastier thanks to Heinz's brand of tomato ketchup, and on close inspection of the familiar bottle there is a very clear '57 varieties' label.
The Fast-Food Chains That Get Your Order Wrong Most Often, According to Survey
The data is in, and these are the (drive-through) winners -- and losers. The fast food chains with the most order mistakesCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a fast food customer, you've probably experienced the heartache of going through the drive-through at your favorite place and ordering something that just didn't come out right.
Comments / 0