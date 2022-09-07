ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 for second week in a row

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes held their ranking in two polls after their win over Arkansas State. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and in USA TODAY's football coaches poll. This is the second week in a row Ohio State was ranked third in both polls.
Harrison grabs 3 TDs, No. 3 Buckeyes rout Arkansas St 45-12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and No. 3 Ohio State raced past Arkansas State 45-12 on Saturday. Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards. Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a game-time decision after injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of Ohio State's top receivers is questionable as the No. 3 Buckeyes prepare to take on Arkansas State. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is listed as a game-time decision as well as WR Julian Fleming. Smith-Njigba suffered an injury in the game against Notre Dame. Fleming...
