This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus police searching for 3 people accused of breaking into garage near Goodale Park
Columbus police are looking to identify three people accused of taking several items from a garage near Goodale Park. Police said a man and woman broke into the garage on Dennison Avenue on July 29 around 3 a.m. A second man later joined the first and stole items while the...
Police looking to identify men in Short North beating that left victim critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released a video Monday showing two men knocking another man unconscious and hitting him on the ground in the Short North on Labor Day. Police said officers found the man, who they did not identify, unresponsive on Sept. 5 around 2:30 a.m. following...
Suspect caught on camera breaking and entering at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking into a ZAGG store at East Town Center. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 31, 2022, police said. Police said they are not sure how the suspect was able to enter through the front door...
Police searching for suspect caught on camera killing man near Hamilton STEM Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips in identifying a suspect caught on camera shooting and killing a man in a car behind a school. Officers responded to a car near the Hamilton Stem Academy on May 1 after a passerby discovered a body in a car.
A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
Columbus leaders plan expansion of 'Right Response Unit' for non-emergency 911 calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A special unit that handles non-emergency Columbus 911 calls to help those in crisis fielded nearly 1,300 calls and saved officers hundreds of hours, the city said Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders lauded the Right Response Unit's performance since launching in 2021...
Hundreds climb equivalent of 110 stories to honor firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of people gathered at Chase Tower in downtown Columbus Sunday morning to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories. The climb is hosted by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and it serves as a...
Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
Columbus high rise back in court, city cites cut power, floods and accumulating trash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus filed several motions against the owners of Latitude Five25 Apartment Towers in court stating they're leaving their tenants without electricity due to unpaid bills. ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers exposed the ongoing issues inside Latitude Five25 this summer after receiving...
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
Battle over badges continues in Hilliard schools as LGBTQ supporters speak out
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — A battle over badges has parents voicing concerns to the Board of Education. Teachers in the district can voluntarily wear LGBTQ support badges that say “safe person, safe space." Families from both sides were planning to attend the Monday evening meeting. Ruth Miller, with...
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Where are they now: Former Buckeye, now Arkansas St staff, returns to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a simpler time on The Football Fever. In 2006 - the show had only 2 anchors in the studio, and former Ohio State Safety Rob Harley joined Clay Hall on the road. Now, Harley is returning to the shoe. This time as the...
Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 for second week in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes held their ranking in two polls after their win over Arkansas State. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and in USA TODAY's football coaches poll. This is the second week in a row Ohio State was ranked third in both polls.
Harrison grabs 3 TDs, No. 3 Buckeyes rout Arkansas St 45-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and No. 3 Ohio State raced past Arkansas State 45-12 on Saturday. Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards. Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a game-time decision after injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of Ohio State's top receivers is questionable as the No. 3 Buckeyes prepare to take on Arkansas State. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is listed as a game-time decision as well as WR Julian Fleming. Smith-Njigba suffered an injury in the game against Notre Dame. Fleming...
