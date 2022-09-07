Read full article on original website
An American tourist was fined almost $500 for eating and drinking on the steps of a historic fountain in Rome
An American tourist visiting Italy has been fined roughly $450 for eating and drinking at a centuries-old fountain in Rome. The Fontana dei Catecumeni was built in 1588 and 1589, and restored in 1997. In recent years, Rome has introduced legislation cracking down on eating and drinking near fountains to...
Australian Man Killed by ‘Pet’ Kangaroo in Rare Attack
An Australian man has been killed by a wild kangaroo that he was reportedly keeping as a pet, in the first fatal kangaroo attack in more than 85 years. The man was discovered with “serious injuries” by a relative at his property in Redmond, 250 miles southeast of Western Australia’s capital, Perth, police confirmed. The kangaroo was preventing authorities from reaching the 77-year-old after the attack on Sunday, forcing police to kill the angry ’roo. “The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” a statement obtained by the Associated Press said, confirming the animal was shot. Legal restrictions prevent Australians from owning native fauna as pets but reports indicate the man, who died at the scene, ignored the rule. The last fatal attack by a kangaroo was in 1936. Western gray kangaroos, which are common in Australia’s southwest, are not to be messed with: They can weigh as much as 119 pounds and stand 4 feet 3 inches tall. “[The male’s] bodies are built for this… they’re built for boxing and they’re built for battle in some cases,” Australian Reptile Park life science manager Hayley Shute told NCA Newswire.Read it at AP
Jean-Luc Godard, deeply influential French New Wave filmmaker, dies at 91
Godard, who made such films as 'Breathless' and 'Weekend,' was widely viewed as the most inventive and radical of the French New Wave directors.
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
