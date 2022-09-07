Read full article on original website
Related
yourislandnews.com
Missing teen located
A 17-year-old boy who was reported to have run away from home last weekend has been located. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kjawan Watson was located safe and unharmed in the Burton area. No further information was available.
yourislandnews.com
Argument leads to shooting, arrest in Burton
A Beaufort man was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder after he fired a weapon into a parked vehicle. Nehemiah Wilson, 39, was detained by law enforcement at the scene of the incident. He faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Comments / 0