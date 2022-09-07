ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLTX.com

The Citadel scores a top 10 upset in the first So-Con game of the season

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs' game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley's...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 action kicks off with a game on Thursday night and Fort Dorchester returns home on Saturday night. But the bulk of the action remains on Friday so be sure to check back here for scores, highlights and more and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15 only on Live 5 News.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Aaron Kelton gets first win as Savannah State’s head coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season after beating Water Edwards 31-28. The WSAV Athlete of the Week, Jadon Adams, started at quarterback for the Tigers and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the ferocious rushing attack would lead the way for Savannah State, as the Tigers piled up 238 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
crbjbizwire.com

THOMAS & HUTTON NAMES NAMED A TOP 25 WORKPLACE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Savannah, GA — Thomas & Hutton, a Southeast-based professional consulting, engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, has been named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in SC Biz News (Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine). The basis for the list is employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Best Companies Group. The two-part questionnaire and survey focus on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. T&H was honored in the large employer category. The survey included employees in T&H’s Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Greenville regions.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

First Alert: Heavy rain could lead to flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for our coastal communities. Two to four inches of rain will be possible through tonight. Localized higher amounts will be possible. Remember, don’t drive on water-covered roads!. These showers will...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro apartment heavily damaged by fire

Statesboro and Bulloch Fire departments responded to a statesboro apartment fire on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 6:15 pm to a fire in building Y at the Copper Beech apartment complex in the 1400 block of Plantation Circle in Statesboro. Flames and heavy smoke...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest Beaufort man for shooting at women

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90. The woman was transported to […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

