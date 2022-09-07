Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
The Citadel scores a top 10 upset in the first So-Con game of the season
CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs' game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley's...
live5news.com
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 action kicks off with a game on Thursday night and Fort Dorchester returns home on Saturday night. But the bulk of the action remains on Friday so be sure to check back here for scores, highlights and more and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15 only on Live 5 News.
Aaron Kelton gets first win as Savannah State’s head coach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season after beating Water Edwards 31-28. The WSAV Athlete of the Week, Jadon Adams, started at quarterback for the Tigers and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the ferocious rushing attack would lead the way for Savannah State, as the Tigers piled up 238 […]
Baptist Hill, Whale Branch football game cancelled after players suspended for fighting
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday night football game between Baptist Hill High School and Whale Branch High School was cancelled after multiple Whale Branch players were suspended following an altercation. A Baptist Hill coach told News 2 that 10 Whale Branch players were suspended, causing them to forfeit the game. According to a release […]
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
crbjbizwire.com
THOMAS & HUTTON NAMES NAMED A TOP 25 WORKPLACE IN SOUTH CAROLINA
Savannah, GA — Thomas & Hutton, a Southeast-based professional consulting, engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, has been named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in SC Biz News (Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine). The basis for the list is employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Best Companies Group. The two-part questionnaire and survey focus on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. T&H was honored in the large employer category. The survey included employees in T&H’s Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Greenville regions.
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
wtoc.com
First Alert: Heavy rain could lead to flooding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for our coastal communities. Two to four inches of rain will be possible through tonight. Localized higher amounts will be possible. Remember, don’t drive on water-covered roads!. These showers will...
WJCL
South Carolina's superintendent of education presents millions of dollars to Hampton County Schools
HAMPTON, S.C. — School expansion funds are coming to Hampton County School District as they receive millions of dollars from the state's superintendent. It was a big day for Hampton County School District as they receive $52 million to go toward infrastructure. State superintendent of education, Molly Spearman, presented...
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
wtoc.com
No injuries reported following crash on North Truman at Eisenhower
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a crash on northbound Truman at Eisenhower is resulting in traffic delays in the area. Police say no serious injuries were reported. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
Body found near South Carolina yacht club after boat spotted doing circles
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews located a body Monday morning near the James Island Yacht Club. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to an unoccupied boat. Upon arrival, the boat was found “doing circles” without an operator in front of James Island Yacht Club. Crews […]
WJCL
Abducted child spotted 50 years later? Tipster reports sighting in South Carolina's Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. — TheNational Center for Missing & Exploited Children says it has received a tip that a child abducted 50 years ago could be in the Lowcountry. On Thursday, the NCMEC said it received an anonymous tip that Melissa Highsmith, abducted on August 23, 1971, had been spotted in the area of Daniel Island, by Charleston.
WJCL
Dangerously high rain totals and record tides: here's what we've seen
The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip — but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. You may want to have a backup plan for your outdoor activities, and you'll definitely want to keep an umbrella handy.
Statesboro apartment heavily damaged by fire
Statesboro and Bulloch Fire departments responded to a statesboro apartment fire on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 6:15 pm to a fire in building Y at the Copper Beech apartment complex in the 1400 block of Plantation Circle in Statesboro. Flames and heavy smoke...
wtoc.com
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS responded to a two vehicle crash on Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive on Thursday morning. Just after 8 a.m. emergency crews arrived on scene to the crash...
Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School
SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
Deputies arrest Beaufort man for shooting at women
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between […]
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90. The woman was transported to […]
