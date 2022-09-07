Read full article on original website
Tests Show Elevated Legionella At TC Mental Health Building
The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community that a cooling tower located at the Tompkins County Mental Health building (201 East Green Street, Ithaca, New York), has shown elevated levels of Legionella (a type of bacteria). The cooling tower is part of a recirculated water system incorporated into the building's cooling, industrial, refrigeration or energy production system.
Ithaca College Student Dies In Saturday Morning Car Crash
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road in the town of Ithaca. An investigation at the scene revealed that sometime in...
Ithaca Police Respond To Shooting Incident On Alice Miller Way
On Saturday, September 10, just before 11:30 PM the Tompkins County 911 Center received numerous calls reporting shots fired in the North Side neighborhood of the City of Ithaca. Responding IPD officers located the scene of the shooting in the 500 block of Alice Miller Way. There, officers located one person suffering from a gun shot wound to their leg.
No. 16 Ithaca Football Pitches Shutout at Home Against Brockport, 24-0
The nationally ranked No. 16 Ithaca College football team jumped out to an early first quarter lead and then rode its defense to a 24-0 shutout over Brockport on September 10 at Butterfield Stadium. Ithaca is now 2-0 on the season after its first home-opening shutout since 2004 (45-0 vs. Buffalo State).
