WLTX.com
The Citadel scores a top 10 upset in the first So-Con game of the season
CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs' game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley's...
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 4 scores, highlights
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The John Paul II Golden Warriors laid a 42-7 smackdown on the Memorial Day Matadors in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. The Golden Warriors carried over some success from last week, when they toppled the St. Andrew’s Lions 46-25, notching their first win of the season. Now […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 action kicks off with a game on Thursday night and Fort Dorchester returns home on Saturday night. But the bulk of the action remains on Friday so be sure to check back here for scores, highlights and more and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15 only on Live 5 News.
Baptist Hill, Whale Branch football game cancelled after players suspended for fighting
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday night football game between Baptist Hill High School and Whale Branch High School was cancelled after multiple Whale Branch players were suspended following an altercation. A Baptist Hill coach told News 2 that 10 Whale Branch players were suspended, causing them to forfeit the game. According to a release […]
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
crbjbizwire.com
THOMAS & HUTTON NAMES NAMED A TOP 25 WORKPLACE IN SOUTH CAROLINA
Savannah, GA — Thomas & Hutton, a Southeast-based professional consulting, engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, has been named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in SC Biz News (Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine). The basis for the list is employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Best Companies Group. The two-part questionnaire and survey focus on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. T&H was honored in the large employer category. The survey included employees in T&H’s Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Greenville regions.
blufftonsun.com
Fields family hosts DJ’s Day of Giving Back to thank community
The Bluffton community has helped Dwon Fields and Kema Bryant to cope and persevere through the most unimaginable of tragedies, the loss of their only son, D.J. Fields. Now the duo has created an event to say “thank you” to all those who have helped them over the past 18 months.
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Family captures lightning strike on video while vacationing in South Carolina
CBS 6 Viewer Tammy Wiley and her family captured a wild weather video while on vacation in Folly Beach, South Carolina last week.
WJCL
Abducted child spotted 50 years later? Tipster reports sighting in South Carolina's Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. — TheNational Center for Missing & Exploited Children says it has received a tip that a child abducted 50 years ago could be in the Lowcountry. On Thursday, the NCMEC said it received an anonymous tip that Melissa Highsmith, abducted on August 23, 1971, had been spotted in the area of Daniel Island, by Charleston.
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
yourislandnews.com
Port Royal moves to save historic oaks
The Town of Port Royal’s Development Review Board (PRDRB) chose to preserve a 350 year-old “Mother” Live Oak tree and her nearly dozen-member oak grove “family” at their regularly-scheduled Sept. 1 meeting. In doing so, the board thwarted the plans of a Spartanburg-based real estate development group to build 200 apartment units.
Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School
SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
WJCL
Dangerously high rain totals and record tides: here's what we've seen
The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip — but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. You may want to have a backup plan for your outdoor activities, and you'll definitely want to keep an umbrella handy.
yourislandnews.com
Argument leads to shooting, arrest in Burton
A Beaufort man was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder after he fired a weapon into a parked vehicle. Nehemiah Wilson, 39, was detained by law enforcement at the scene of the incident. He faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner: James Island Yacht Club recovered body identified
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner reported that the body recovered near the James Island Yacht Club on Monday, September 5 has been identified as Peter Perinne, a 44-year-old James Island resident. Mr. Perrine's boat was found unoccupied the night before. The cause of death is...
