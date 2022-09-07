ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

The Citadel scores a top 10 upset in the first So-Con game of the season

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs' game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley's...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 4 scores, highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The John Paul II Golden Warriors laid a 42-7 smackdown on the Memorial Day Matadors in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. The Golden Warriors carried over some success from last week, when they toppled the St. Andrew’s Lions 46-25, notching their first win of the season. Now […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 action kicks off with a game on Thursday night and Fort Dorchester returns home on Saturday night. But the bulk of the action remains on Friday so be sure to check back here for scores, highlights and more and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15 only on Live 5 News.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, SC
Football
Beaufort, SC
Sports
City
Beaufort, SC
crbjbizwire.com

THOMAS & HUTTON NAMES NAMED A TOP 25 WORKPLACE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Savannah, GA — Thomas & Hutton, a Southeast-based professional consulting, engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, has been named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in SC Biz News (Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine). The basis for the list is employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Best Companies Group. The two-part questionnaire and survey focus on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. T&H was honored in the large employer category. The survey included employees in T&H’s Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Greenville regions.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Fields family hosts DJ’s Day of Giving Back to thank community

The Bluffton community has helped Dwon Fields and Kema Bryant to cope and persevere through the most unimaginable of tragedies, the loss of their only son, D.J. Fields. Now the duo has created an event to say “thank you” to all those who have helped them over the past 18 months.
BLUFFTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#American Football#St Andrew#Jpii#Calhoun Co#Dolphins#Savannah Christian#The Mighty Lions
charlestondaily.net

Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
yourislandnews.com

Port Royal moves to save historic oaks

The Town of Port Royal’s Development Review Board (PRDRB) chose to preserve a 350 year-old “Mother” Live Oak tree and her nearly dozen-member oak grove “family” at their regularly-scheduled Sept. 1 meeting. In doing so, the board thwarted the plans of a Spartanburg-based real estate development group to build 200 apartment units.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Argument leads to shooting, arrest in Burton

A Beaufort man was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder after he fired a weapon into a parked vehicle. Nehemiah Wilson, 39, was detained by law enforcement at the scene of the incident. He faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner: James Island Yacht Club recovered body identified

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner reported that the body recovered near the James Island Yacht Club on Monday, September 5 has been identified as Peter Perinne, a 44-year-old James Island resident. Mr. Perrine's boat was found unoccupied the night before. The cause of death is...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy