RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to slowly fall across the U.S. including North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have dropped 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39, according to GasBuddy. Prices in the Tarheel state are 26 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

