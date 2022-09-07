Read full article on original website
WITN
ENC doctor explains how realistic Biden’s pursuit of ending cancer is
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden called for the nation Monday to “end cancer as we know it” in his administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s famous speech. Evoking JFK’s historic “moonshot” speech, Biden called for our own generation’s...
WITN
North Carolina gas prices continue to fall for thirteenth straight week.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to slowly fall across the U.S. including North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have dropped 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39, according to GasBuddy. Prices in the Tarheel state are 26 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
