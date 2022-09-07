Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hospitalized after Fiery Collision on Interstate 10 [Covina, CA]
Car Crash near Via Verde Street Results in Brush Fire. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m., near Via Verde. According to the LA County Fire Department, a car crash resulted in a two-acre brush fire near the eastbound lanes of San Bernardino (10) Freeway. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found Sunday evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana.
2 People Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Mission Viejo on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KTLA.com
Anaheim woman previously arrested for DUI faces murder charge after fatal hit-and-run while under the influence: Police
An Anaheim woman faces murder and hit-and-run charges after she struck and killed a bicyclist while under the influence of a drug Sunday morning, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. Adriana Bernal, 36, is accused of killing a man who was riding his bicycle on Jamboree Road south of...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
At Least Two Hospitalized after Traffic Collision on Timberlane Avenue. The crash happened at 2:49 p.m., along the intersection of Main Street and Timberlane Avenue. Furthermore, according to reports, a gray Chevy Suburban and a white Honda Civic crashed in the area, when the Chevy failed to stop at a red light and clashed with the Honda.
Double homicide investigation shuts down San Bernardino street
Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Court documents: Nurse in fatal Windsor Hills crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars
A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
4 arrested in shooting at Peck Park that left 2 dead, several injured
Four people have been arrested in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two people dead and several people injured earlier this summer, a law enforcement source told KTLA Monday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed after gunfire erupted at Peck Park on July 24. Six […]
Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway
Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
L.A. Weekly
Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]
8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
CHP Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in South El Monte, Suspect in Custody
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that occurred in the city of Upland in San Bernardino County and ended on Santa Anita and Tyler avenues in the city of South El Monte in Los Angeles County Sunday night, Sept. 11.
thedowneypatriot.com
Man found dead in Bellflower ID'd
BELLFLOWER - A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37 years old, according to the coroner's office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
2 teen boys, ages 15 and 17, fatally shot at street carnival in Lincoln Heights, authorities say
Two teen boys, ages 15 and 17, were killed in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Their killer remains at large.
newsantaana.com
O.C repeat DUI driver gets a 15 year sentence after killing a little girl
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A repeat drunk driver who was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he hit and killed a 6-year-old girl who was playing on the sidewalk was sentenced today to 15 years to life for the girl’s murder. The driver had already been charged in a 2015 driving under the influence case in which he had been warned of the deadly dangers of driving under the influence.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle
LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
foxla.com
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton.
L.A. Weekly
George Wahb Arrested, Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Lampson Avenue [Garden Grove, CA]
77-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Crash near Gilbert Street. The collision happened around 12:06 p.m., along the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene near Gilbert Street on August 11th. According to reports, the 77-year-old pedestrian was walking in the area when he was struck by...
