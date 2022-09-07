Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO