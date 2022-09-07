ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

L.A. Weekly

Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]

30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
POMONA, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Hospitalized after Fiery Collision on Interstate 10 [Covina, CA]

Car Crash near Via Verde Street Results in Brush Fire. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m., near Via Verde. According to the LA County Fire Department, a car crash resulted in a two-acre brush fire near the eastbound lanes of San Bernardino (10) Freeway. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
COVINA, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

At Least Two Hospitalized after Traffic Collision on Timberlane Avenue. The crash happened at 2:49 p.m., along the intersection of Main Street and Timberlane Avenue. Furthermore, according to reports, a gray Chevy Suburban and a white Honda Civic crashed in the area, when the Chevy failed to stop at a red light and clashed with the Honda.
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Double homicide investigation shuts down San Bernardino street

Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Court documents: Nurse in fatal Windsor Hills crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars

A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
KTLA

4 arrested in shooting at Peck Park that left 2 dead, several injured

Four people have been arrested in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two people dead and several people injured earlier this summer, a law enforcement source told KTLA Monday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed after gunfire erupted at Peck Park on July 24. Six […]
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway

Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]

8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
COTO DE CAZA, CA
Man found dead in Bellflower ID'd

BELLFLOWER - A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37 years old, according to the coroner's office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
BELLFLOWER, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C repeat DUI driver gets a 15 year sentence after killing a little girl

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A repeat drunk driver who was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he hit and killed a 6-year-old girl who was playing on the sidewalk was sentenced today to 15 years to life for the girl’s murder. The driver had already been charged in a 2015 driving under the influence case in which he had been warned of the deadly dangers of driving under the influence.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle

LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

