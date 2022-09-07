Read full article on original website
Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder. Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother's womb. Prosecutors told the Bowie County jury Monday that Parker, who is 29, acted not because she wanted a baby but to keep from losing her boyfriend. Witnesses said Parker, who could not conceive after a hysterectomy, had offered $100,000 for a surrogate mother.
Opening statements set in death penalty case in slaying of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Opening statements are expected in the death penalty trial of a man indicted for his role in the death of eight family members. George Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the mass killing in southern Ohio in 2016. The opening statements were scheduled for Monday morning in Pike County Court. George Wagner’s brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, have previously pleaded guilty. George Wagner’s defense attorney has said that Jake Wagner told prosecutors that his brother didn’t shoot anyone. Prosecutors say the killings stemmed from a custody dispute over a child Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities believe the children may have been drowned by their mother. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey says the 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 4:30 a.m. They were taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there. The children’s 30-year-old mother had been picked up earlier about two miles away. She was being questioned at the local stationhouse. The investigation started with a 911 call from a concerned family member.
Ex-Coppin State basketball star Yarbray dies in bike crash
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Former Coppin State University basketball star Larry Yarbray Sr. has died in a bicycle crash in Delaware. Police say the 51-year-old resident of Chester, Pennsylvania, lost control of his bike and was hit by an oncoming pickup truck Saturday while riding in a group of bicyclists near Dover, Delaware. Yarbray was Coppin State’s starting point guard when the Baltimore school's men's team made its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 1990. His 622 career assists remain a school record. Yarbray was the head basketball coach at Delaware County Community College in Media, Pennsylvania.
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
A judge has ruled that a Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior.” Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office first sought to shut down Agape on Wednesday after learning that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there. On Friday, the attorney general’s office filed an amended motion alleging systemic abuse. Another hearing is Sept. 21.
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's governor has appointed several prominent Native Hawaiians to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world’s most advanced astronomical observatories. Two appointees were leaders of 2019 protests that brought a halt to the construction of the latest telescope planned for the mountain on Hawaii’s Big Island. Many Native Hawaiians consider the summit sacred, and protesters objected to building yet another telescope there. The state created the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority in response to those protests. They crafted a new law saying Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment.
Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. Firefighters went street by street in the community of Forest Falls Monday to make sure no residents were trapped. Crews hadn’t found anyone who needed to be rescued and no one was reported missing. The rains were the remnants of a tropical storm that brought high winds and some badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters largely corral a wildfire that had been burning out of control about 20 miles south of the mudslides.
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
STATHAM, Ga. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they didn’t learn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The incumbent also wants to expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills. Kemp unveiled the modest set of K-12 education proposals for his second-term reelection effort on Monday at an elementary school in Oconee County. The incumbent made a $5,000 pay raise for teachers a centerpiece of his agenda when he was running in 2018. He is not currently proposing a pay raise for his second term.
Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says a $15 billion investment in a new semiconductor plant by Boise, Idaho-based chipmaker Micron in its hometown is a step in protecting the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized market made clear by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Granholm took part Monday in a ceremonial groundbreaking for what is expected to be the largest chipmaking cleanroom in the United States by the end of the decade, covering 600,000 square feet and creating 17,000 American jobs. It's the largest ever private investment in the state, made possible by last month’s CHIPS and Science Act setting aside $52 billion for the industry.
