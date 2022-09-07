ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

AeroFarms grand opening in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new facility launched on the Southside on Monday. AeroFarms in Pittsylvania County held its grand opening on the site on Monday. Local and state leaders joined the company's fellow employees to mark the occasion. They also joined in on the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

A truck in Rustburg lost control & ran into a building: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle in a building on Friday night. This incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road. The department said the pickup truck was traveling up Depot Road when it lost control coming over...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Construction at Rustburg middle school inches closer to completion

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET). — Construction of the new Rustburg Middle School in Campbell County is inching closer to becoming a reality. Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Clayton Stanley said the goal is for students to move in over Christmas break. Construction began on the new school early last year. "It...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

"Centerfest 2022" Ignites Bedford's Community Spirit

There' s no place you should be on September 24th than Downtown Bedford! The ultimate fall bash is quickly approaching with snow cones, games, local vendors/crafters, shopping, and FOOD!. This September marks the 41st Annual Centerfest in Downtown Bedford. Over 120 Vendors, Local Businesses, Food Trucks, Bands, Kids Zone, Musical...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Kroger pharmacies are seeking to fill positions in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Kroger pharmacies throughout Virginia have job openings and are actively seeking to fill select positions. Kroger Mid-Atlantic has more than two hundred pharmacy jobs open. The areas include:. Charlottesville,. Martinsville,. Roanoke. New River Valley. Kroger said that they are doing open interviews in stores every...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Have plans? Expect rain on Saturday, but not a total washout

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Saturday will be a day where the rain becomes a little more steady and a little more widespread, but it does so gradually, if we're lucky, Sunday's rain chance may be mostly a morning event with perhaps some breaks in the action by the afternoon.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford YMCA Summer Festival Series: Karlee Raye

Support a rising star, and the Bedford Area Family YMCA at the Summer Festival Series on September 16th! Bring a lawn chair and kick back for a relaxing evening with friends and family. Come and enjoy this family-friendly outdoor event here at the Bedford YMCA open-air outdoor Moldenhauer Stage. Sponsored...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

80+ cats, dogs seized from a Pittsylvania Co. home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than 60 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on September 6 in Callands, according to law enforcement. Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Office said they found dozens of animals inside and outside the house. The front door of the home was standing open.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Franklin & Pittsylvania Co. CASA program recruiting volunteers

(WSET) — The Franklin & Pittsylvania County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is recruiting volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the community. The program has volunteers from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers. These individuals are trained community volunteers that are appointed by...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Dunkin 'Shines Gold' for Childhood Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Dunkin Donuts is giving guests a way to support children battling cancer for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They announced their "Shine Gold" program. This program will be from September 14-28 to support the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission. Their mission is to bring...
ROANOKE, VA

