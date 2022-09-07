Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants
Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys
Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
West Michigan Locations Begin Distributing ‘Omicron’ Covid Booster
Health departments in West Michigan, including the Kent & Ottawa County health departments, announced last week that the 'Omicron' Covid booster shot would be available soon, and now it's here. The new booster shots are available for anyone over the age of 12 who has already gotten their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Mystery of Mastodon Bones Found in Kent Co Closer to Being Solved
Mastodon bones were found recently in Kent County and researchers have discovered more about the mystery of the animal. It is easy to confuse a mastodon, elephant, or woolly mammoth when you find a couple of big bones in a hole in the ground. To better explain the difference, in...
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022
We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
Michigan Cold Case Solved 33 Years Later Using Forensic Genealogy
Three decades after she went missing, the mysterious details surrounding a Michigan woman's death have been unraveled thanks to forensic genealogy. New Technology Used to Identify Both the Victim and the Killer. Stacey Chahorski went missing in January of 1989. The then-19-year-old was traveling the country but never returned to...
Travel Channel’s Top 10 Places to Visit in Michigan & Grand Rapids Made the Cut
As a self-titled traveling expert, I am always looking to the Travel Channel for my next trip. Whether it is international or domestic, Travel Channel always recommends the best places. Sometimes, they feature hidden gems you would not have thought of. The Travel Channel complied a list of the top...
Get Your Polish Sausage Fix at ‘Kielbasa Idol’ in Grand Rapids This Weekend
Didn't get your fill of kielbasa at the Polish Heritage Festival a few weeks ago? Good news, eight area meat markets are competing in "Kielbasa Idol" in Grand Rapids this Saturday!. Who Has The Best Kielbasa in West Michigan?. Since its inception in 2011, Kielbasa Idol is a competition in...
Harmony Hall Near Bridge St. Closing But, Will it be For Good?
Harmony Brewing Company has a location that is near Bridge Street in Grand Rapids and will be closing its doors in early October. Normally when you think of beer and October, you are thinking of some sort of Octoberfest celebration or some new limited fall brews from your favorite local brewery.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Wishbone House Cat Shelter & Thrift Store May Have To Close
A West Michigan cat rescue is in imminent danger of closing down after over a decade of serving the community. But it wants to reach out to the community before shutting its doors for good. Is Wishbone Pet Rescue Closing in Douglas?. The Wishbone House in Douglas announced on social...
New 140 Acre Nature Preserve in West Michigan Announces Opening Date
Outdoorsman and nature lovers alike will soon be able to enjoy a new nature preserve here in west Michigan as the 140-acre Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve has announced their opening date in Allegan. In late 2021 the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) announced it had secure acreage along the Kalamazoo River...
Battle Creek Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect
The search continues for a Battle Creek man who is being sought on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from her Battle Creek apartment. Battle Creek Police say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, from her apartment on Taft Court. Cummings then forced the victim into a white Chevy Malibu, and drove her to another home. The police then say that she decided to walk to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car. The woman said that Cummings began yelling and fired a gunshot at her, but the victim wasn’t struck by the gunfire.
