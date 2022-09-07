ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants

Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys

Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Oregon Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
My Magic GR

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022

We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Avenue#Diseases#General Health#Downers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
My Magic GR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Battle Creek Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect

The search continues for a Battle Creek man who is being sought on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from her Battle Creek apartment. Battle Creek Police say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, from her apartment on Taft Court. Cummings then forced the victim into a white Chevy Malibu, and drove her to another home. The police then say that she decided to walk to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car. The woman said that Cummings began yelling and fired a gunshot at her, but the victim wasn’t struck by the gunfire.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy