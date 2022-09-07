THE FLATS – No. 5 Georgia Tech volleyball (5-0) has sold out tickets for both of this weekend’s top-10 matchups against No. 10 BYU (5-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. and No. 8 Ohio State (1-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. as part of the Georgia Tech Classic in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The Yellow Jackets sold out all three of their home-opening tournament matches in the GT Invitational last weekend, bringing the total to five sellouts on the season.

