Read full article on original website
Related
ramblinwreck.com
New at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2022
THE FLATS – Bobby Dodd Stadium, the oldest on-campus stadium in NCAA Division I FBS, officially opens for its 110th season of Georgia Tech football on Saturday when the Yellow Jackets host Western Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. As it does every year, Georgia Tech athletics has...
ramblinwreck.com
No. 5 Tech Sells Out Top-10 Weekend at Georgia Tech Classic
THE FLATS – No. 5 Georgia Tech volleyball (5-0) has sold out tickets for both of this weekend’s top-10 matchups against No. 10 BYU (5-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. and No. 8 Ohio State (1-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. as part of the Georgia Tech Classic in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The Yellow Jackets sold out all three of their home-opening tournament matches in the GT Invitational last weekend, bringing the total to five sellouts on the season.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report
THE FLATS — The National Football League’s 2022 season gets underway this weekend, with plenty of Georgia Tech #ProJackets among the ranks of the 32 teams. The Yellow Jackets sport nine former student-athletes on NFL teams’ active rosters and four former student-athletes on teams’ practice squads.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Golf Tees Off Fall Season In Arizona
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s golf team, preseason ranked No. 3 by Golf Channel and No. 4 by Golfweek magazine, opens its 2021 fall schedule this weekend with the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz. The tournament kicks off a four-event fall slate that will take the Yellow Jackets to Arizona, Texas, Ohio and back home to Atlanta.
Comments / 0