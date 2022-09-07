ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Y’all Spoken Here – Jada Langford Fleming

Buck-tooth inbred Joe Gruters the Chairman of the Florida Republican Party has endorsed Jada Langford Fleming’s legs. Gruters has been heard saying those legs would look great seating on the Lee County School Board. Brendon Leslie the Founder of an wants to be “conservative” website has been heard to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site

The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
SARASOTA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars

On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24

A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
SIESTA KEY, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam

The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL

In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community

Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man took his own life Tuesday morning on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River. In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotapd.org

Sarasota Police Conducting Death Investigation

The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. A citizen called dispatch and...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral

A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
CAPE CORAL, FL
cbs12.com

Five arrested at campground after multiple drugs were found in RV

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested at a campground in Okeechobee County on Friday morning after deputies say drugs were found inside their RV. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said they began surveillance on the group after multiple people called in telling deputies they believed a group was dealing drugs inside their RV. The Narcotics Task force conducted a traffic stop on the RV and another vehicle associated with the motorhome, as they were leaving the park.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
SARASOTA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Hardee County

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Bowling Green in Hardee County. McKenzie Litton is a white female who is five feet and two inches tall, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. The teen also weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with gray sparkles, black leggings and torn blue jeans, according to investigators.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL

