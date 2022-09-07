Read full article on original website
Y’all Spoken Here – Jada Langford Fleming
Buck-tooth inbred Joe Gruters the Chairman of the Florida Republican Party has endorsed Jada Langford Fleming’s legs. Gruters has been heard saying those legs would look great seating on the Lee County School Board. Brendon Leslie the Founder of an wants to be “conservative” website has been heard to...
Longboat Observer
SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site
The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars
On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Jail is refusing to take inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions
The Lee County Jail is refusing to take more inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions. The jail issued a memo to police departments saying it’s still operating under COVID-19 restrictions. That means they will take suspected accused of violent felonies and DUIs. A police officer who doesn’t want to...
wengradio.com
North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam
The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
WINKNEWS.com
More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL
In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
wengradio.com
Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community
Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
Sarasota Police Department seeking information in ongoing death investigation
The Sarasota Police Department is seeking any tips or information in the death investigation of an unidentified man.
Southwest Florida anglers gathering on gulf waters to 'Fish Like MADD'
A local area fishing tournament taking place on Lee County waters is helping a non profit protect families from drunk driving.
Mysuncoast.com
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man took his own life Tuesday morning on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River. In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
Charlotte County corrections officer sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs
A Charlotte County correction officer was sentenced to three years and five months in prison after attempting to smuggle in drugs into the Charlotte Correctional facility.
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Conducting Death Investigation
The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. A citizen called dispatch and...
WINKNEWS.com
Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral
A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
cbs12.com
Five arrested at campground after multiple drugs were found in RV
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested at a campground in Okeechobee County on Friday morning after deputies say drugs were found inside their RV. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said they began surveillance on the group after multiple people called in telling deputies they believed a group was dealing drugs inside their RV. The Narcotics Task force conducted a traffic stop on the RV and another vehicle associated with the motorhome, as they were leaving the park.
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
fox35orlando.com
Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Hardee County
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Bowling Green in Hardee County. McKenzie Litton is a white female who is five feet and two inches tall, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. The teen also weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with gray sparkles, black leggings and torn blue jeans, according to investigators.
