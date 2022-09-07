I feel like I need to refer to former writer Juan Crespo as the Juan Sports Bureau. He was bring up all kinds of random factoids and stats yesterday as Purdue was rolling while leading by multiple touchdowns. He pointed out that Purdue held a team under 200 yards for the first time since Eastern Kentucky in 2012 and that it got pick-sixes in consecutive games for the first time since 2010 (although Josh Johnson and Ricardo Allen did it in the same game against Marshall in 2012).

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO