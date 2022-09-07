Read full article on original website
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Indiana State Review - Defense
That was a fun pallet cleanser. I wish that Purdue opened with Indiana State, knocked the rust off, and then played Penn State, but such is life. Indiana State isn’t a good FCS opponent, they’re not even a marginal FCS opponent. Purdue’s talent advantage was insurmountable, which is one of the positive takeaways from the game. I understand the importance of scheduling small in-state teams, in terms of handing out paychecks, but this mismatch made me feel uncomfortable.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 56, Indiana State 0: In Tweets
I feel like I need to refer to former writer Juan Crespo as the Juan Sports Bureau. He was bring up all kinds of random factoids and stats yesterday as Purdue was rolling while leading by multiple touchdowns. He pointed out that Purdue held a team under 200 yards for the first time since Eastern Kentucky in 2012 and that it got pick-sixes in consecutive games for the first time since 2010 (although Josh Johnson and Ricardo Allen did it in the same game against Marshall in 2012).
hammerandrails.com
Purdue (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0) Game Center
After a nice tune-up at home against Indiana State it is time for Purdue to go out on the road for the first time this year. Last season Purdue won games at Iowa, Nebraska, UConn, Wrigley Field, and a bowl game. It was the first time the program has won five games in one season away from Ross-Ade Stadium since 1943.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 56, Indiana State 0: Boilermakers Dominate Sycamores in Huge Win.
Purdue took out their frustrations of last week’s season opening loss to Penn State out against Indiana State on Saturday. The Boilermakers stomped their in-state opponent in a lopsided 56-0 game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Today was the type of performance that should be expected out of Purdue against any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hammerandrails.com
Indiana State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch
This one should be an easier one this week. Purdue is entering as a massive favorite at home in a paycheck game against an FCS team. I feel like if this game is close at any point in the second half it will be time to panic. Purdue has such an advantage in talent, depth, and resources that winning shouldn’t be a concern today.
hammerandrails.com
Zach Edey Named Preseason All-American
During the 2022-23 Purdue men’s basketball season the Boilers will go as far as Zach Edey can take them. The massive Canadian big man has grown by leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Matt Painter after he was an unheralded recruit. He is now considered one of the best players in the country, and he will enter his junior season as a preseason All-American according to Jon Rothstein at College Hoops Today:
Comments / 0