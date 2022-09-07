ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Art Crawl Returns To Downtown Hickory September 15th

HICKORY, N.C. — More than 60 artists will be have their creations for sale at the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl on Thursday, September 15th. The Art Crawl will bring artists, art demonstrations and music to Downtown Hickory. Officials say there will be pottery, paintings, woodworking, photography and much more.
HICKORY, NC
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Series Premiere Airing September 12th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jennifer Hudson makes an emotional hosting debut on the series premiere of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing Monday, September 12th, and kicks off her new talk show with a blast from her past!. Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell joins the EGOT winner on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Don’t Waste Your Money: Protect Your Concert Tickets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A warning if you’re heading to any big concerts this fall. You may want to take extra steps to keep your tickets safe. Consumer reporter John Matarese has a warning from one woman who says her tickets disappeared, so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queens Named Among Top 10 Regional Universities In The South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University of Charlotte has been named one of ten best regional universities in the south, according to U.S. News and World Report. Coming in at 9th place, Queens is a private institution that was founded in 1857 with a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,440 (fall of 2021), an urban setting and a 95-acre campus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD Animal Care & Control Foster Program: The Latest Trend That Saves A Furry Friend

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Fostering is an important step on a pet’s journey to its forever home and allows them to thrive in a home environment as well as practice forming bonds with their caregivers. For pets who have been waiting longer for adoption, foster caregivers can help reassure those interested in adopting that these pets are a good fit for their home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Man Pockets $1 Million On Scratch-Off

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Ronald Pierce of Charlotte tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize. Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
2 Arrested In Ongoing Drug Investigation In Alexander County

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — An ongoing drug investigation in Alexander County ended in the arrest of two men and the seizure of a stash of drugs and guns, deputies say. On Thursday, September 8th, investigators with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home located on Sipe Road in the Ellendale Community.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

