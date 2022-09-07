Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Art Crawl Returns To Downtown Hickory September 15th
HICKORY, N.C. — More than 60 artists will be have their creations for sale at the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl on Thursday, September 15th. The Art Crawl will bring artists, art demonstrations and music to Downtown Hickory. Officials say there will be pottery, paintings, woodworking, photography and much more.
wccbcharlotte.com
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Series Premiere Airing September 12th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jennifer Hudson makes an emotional hosting debut on the series premiere of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing Monday, September 12th, and kicks off her new talk show with a blast from her past!. Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell joins the EGOT winner on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Protect Your Concert Tickets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A warning if you’re heading to any big concerts this fall. You may want to take extra steps to keep your tickets safe. Consumer reporter John Matarese has a warning from one woman who says her tickets disappeared, so you don’t waste your money.
wccbcharlotte.com
Queens Named Among Top 10 Regional Universities In The South
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University of Charlotte has been named one of ten best regional universities in the south, according to U.S. News and World Report. Coming in at 9th place, Queens is a private institution that was founded in 1857 with a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,440 (fall of 2021), an urban setting and a 95-acre campus.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Animal Care & Control Foster Program: The Latest Trend That Saves A Furry Friend
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Fostering is an important step on a pet’s journey to its forever home and allows them to thrive in a home environment as well as practice forming bonds with their caregivers. For pets who have been waiting longer for adoption, foster caregivers can help reassure those interested in adopting that these pets are a good fit for their home.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Man Pockets $1 Million On Scratch-Off
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Ronald Pierce of Charlotte tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize. Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 11th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, September 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fort Mill School District Offers A $1,000 Reward For Information On Vandalism Suspects
FORT MILL, S.C.– The Fort Mill School District is asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for vandalizing property and communicating threats at Fort Mill High School. Authorities say the incidents occurred on Thursday, September 8th and Friday, September 9th. The suspect(s) are responsible for messages written...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Hill Schools Hold School Safety Forum After Guns Found On Campuses
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Safety remains a top concern for parents in Rock Hill Schools. The district held a community forum Monday night after three guns were found on campuses in one week. Local law enforcement telling parents, in the event of an active shooter, officers would arrive in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Matthews Police Searching For Suspect After Woman Is Allegedly Assaulted On Trail
MATTHEWS, NC – Police are in search of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Crestdale Heritage Trail on Sunday, September 11th. Officers responded to a call on Club View Lane near Crestdale Heritage Trail. A woman reported that an unknown man approached her while walking...
wccbcharlotte.com
25-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash After Speeding In Catawba County, Troopers Say
HICKORY, N.C. — Troopers are investigating after a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead following a crash in Catawba County on Friday. On Friday, September 9th around 1:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol Responded to and investigated a fatal collision on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road. Troopers say...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this spot in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
2 Arrested In Ongoing Drug Investigation In Alexander County
ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — An ongoing drug investigation in Alexander County ended in the arrest of two men and the seizure of a stash of drugs and guns, deputies say. On Thursday, September 8th, investigators with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home located on Sipe Road in the Ellendale Community.
