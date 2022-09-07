Read full article on original website
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
investing.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus
© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus. U.S. stocks look set to start the new trading session of the week on a firm note, latching onto the upward momentum seen since the middle of last week. Given the lack of any major catalyst for the session, the market participants are likely to trade with caution, especially ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price inflation report.
investing.com
European shares rise as deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
(Reuters) -European shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company. The pan-European STOXX 600 index had risen 0.3% by 0825 GMT, touching levels not seen in more than two weeks. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.4% to top the benchmark index.
investing.com
Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.08%
Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Energy, REITs and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite rose 1.08%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD),...
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 13.09.22
South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investors awaited the US inflation data for August. Property dealers, Emira Property Fund (JO: EMIJ ), Capital & Counties Properties (JO: CCOJ ), Attacq (JO: ATTJ ) and Growthpoint Properties (JO: GRTJ ) climbed 5.0%, 3.8%, 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Gold...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
investing.com
Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!
Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
investing.com
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
investing.com
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
investing.com
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
investing.com
Stocks, VIX And Yields All Rally
Stocks finished the day higher yesterday, with the systematic flows continuing to dominate in an illiquid market. The depth of the book on the S&P 500 futures has vanished over the past few days, allowing this market to move much more than what we have seen in recent weeks. This...
investing.com
Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
investing.com
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
investing.com
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
investing.com
Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg
According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
investing.com
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO. $4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity...
investing.com
Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
investing.com
A Power Stock Gearing Up to ‘Supercharge’ Your Portfolio!
For the last couple of months, power stocks have been at the forefront for investors’ demand. From specialized financial stocks in the power space such as Power Finance Corporation Ltd (NS: PWFC ) and REC (NS: RECM ) to direct power infrastructure developers and transmission companies such as Adani Transmission (NS: ADAI ) and Power Grid Corporation (NS: PGRD ), the entire power supply chain has seen a massive demand from investors.
investing.com
Tonic maker Fevertree's half-year profit dips on cost pressures
(Reuters) -Tonic maker Fevertree reported a fall in profit for the first half of the year despite strong demand in Europe and the U.S., as inflationary pressures and continued exposure to Trans-Atlantic freight costs bit into earnings. The London-based company also said availability of glass will be restricted in the...
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
