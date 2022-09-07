Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
The Citadel scores a top 10 upset in the first So-Con game of the season
CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs' game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley's...
Baptist Hill, Whale Branch football game cancelled after players suspended for fighting
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday night football game between Baptist Hill High School and Whale Branch High School was cancelled after multiple Whale Branch players were suspended following an altercation. A Baptist Hill coach told News 2 that 10 Whale Branch players were suspended, causing them to forfeit the game. According to a release […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
crbjbizwire.com
THOMAS & HUTTON NAMES NAMED A TOP 25 WORKPLACE IN SOUTH CAROLINA
Savannah, GA — Thomas & Hutton, a Southeast-based professional consulting, engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, has been named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in SC Biz News (Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine). The basis for the list is employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Best Companies Group. The two-part questionnaire and survey focus on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. T&H was honored in the large employer category. The survey included employees in T&H’s Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Greenville regions.
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach
Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
Family captures lightning strike on video while vacationing in South Carolina
CBS 6 Viewer Tammy Wiley and her family captured a wild weather video while on vacation in Folly Beach, South Carolina last week.
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Police reported a pursuit that ended in a motor vehicle crash in Savannah. A driver was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and crashed into a ditch on [..]
WJCL
Abducted child spotted 50 years later? Tipster reports sighting in South Carolina's Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. — TheNational Center for Missing & Exploited Children says it has received a tip that a child abducted 50 years ago could be in the Lowcountry. On Thursday, the NCMEC said it received an anonymous tip that Melissa Highsmith, abducted on August 23, 1971, had been spotted in the area of Daniel Island, by Charleston.
WJCL
South Carolina's superintendent of education presents millions of dollars to Hampton County Schools
HAMPTON, S.C. — School expansion funds are coming to Hampton County School District as they receive millions of dollars from the state's superintendent. It was a big day for Hampton County School District as they receive $52 million to go toward infrastructure. State superintendent of education, Molly Spearman, presented...
holycitysinner.com
Commentary: Full of Rage
South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
WJCL
Dangerously high rain totals and record tides: here's what we've seen
The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip — but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. You may want to have a backup plan for your outdoor activities, and you'll definitely want to keep an umbrella handy.
live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
Body found near South Carolina yacht club after boat spotted doing circles
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews located a body Monday morning near the James Island Yacht Club. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to an unoccupied boat. Upon arrival, the boat was found “doing circles” without an operator in front of James Island Yacht Club. Crews […]
wtoc.com
First Alert: Heavy rain could lead to flooding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for our coastal communities. Two to four inches of rain will be possible through tonight. Localized higher amounts will be possible. Remember, don’t drive on water-covered roads!. These showers will...
wtoc.com
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS responded to a two vehicle crash on Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive on Thursday morning. Just after 8 a.m. emergency crews arrived on scene to the crash...
