Hilton Head Island, SC

WLTX.com

The Citadel scores a top 10 upset in the first So-Con game of the season

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs' game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley's...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

THOMAS & HUTTON NAMES NAMED A TOP 25 WORKPLACE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Savannah, GA — Thomas & Hutton, a Southeast-based professional consulting, engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, has been named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in SC Biz News (Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine). The basis for the list is employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Best Companies Group. The two-part questionnaire and survey focus on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. T&H was honored in the large employer category. The survey included employees in T&H’s Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Greenville regions.
SAVANNAH, GA
matadornetwork.com

These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach

Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Body found near South Carolina yacht club after boat spotted doing circles

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews located a body Monday morning near the James Island Yacht Club. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to an unoccupied boat. Upon arrival, the boat was found “doing circles” without an operator in front of James Island Yacht Club. Crews […]
wtoc.com

First Alert: Heavy rain could lead to flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for our coastal communities. Two to four inches of rain will be possible through tonight. Localized higher amounts will be possible. Remember, don’t drive on water-covered roads!. These showers will...
SAVANNAH, GA

