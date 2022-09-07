Read full article on original website
Montana Marijuana Sales Break Record For August, Approach 75% Of Total Market
According to the Montana Department of Revenue, licensed marijuana retailers logged a record $26.8 million in August, in combined medical and adult-use cannabis sales. That monthly total was a 1% increase over July, despite July having five Fridays and five Saturdays, reported Cannabis Business Times. Moreover, the state recorded $7...
Benzinga
Sierra Space and the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command to Develop Revolutionary High-Mach Systems for Terrestrial Point-to-Point Delivery
Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense's Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space's Dream Chaser® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel.
