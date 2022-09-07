ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail on Highway 62

 2 days ago
A 51-year-old Lakeville woman died Wednesday morning after her motorcycle crashed on Highway 62 in Edina.

The crash around 6:45 a.m. brought a closure of the westbound lanes of traffic, causing major back-ups as cars were diverted onto France Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the woman was traveling in the left hand lane when her motorcycle drifted to the shoulder and struck a guardrail, causing her to be ejected.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

