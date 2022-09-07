Vehicle fleeing traffic stop leads to crash that left pedestrians, 83 and 81, and cop among 7 injured

Police investigate the scene where a car fleeing police crashed near Fullerton Avenue and Linder Street after hitting as many as five people near Grand and Central avenues on Sept. 7, 2022. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A traffic stop set off a crash that injured seven, including two people in their 80s and a Chicago cop, Wednesday afternoon in the Cragin neighborhood on the city’s Far Northwest Side.

About noon at the intersection of Fullerton and Central avenues, police tried to pull over a vehicle but it sped away and slammed into another cop car, according to police.

As that was occurring two pedestrians, an 83-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man, were injured, though police could not immediately say how they were hurt or if the vehicle police tried to stop had run into them. One police officer was also injured and taken to an area hospital, police said.

Five ambulances were sent to the crash scene and a total of seven people were examined, two of whom were taken to hospitals, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Eventually police took the driver and a female passenger into custody and confiscated one gun. Charges were pending.