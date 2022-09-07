ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sir Alex Ferguson's former No 2 Carlos Queiroz returns for a second spell in charge of Iran to lead them at a third straight World Cup... with his side set to take on England, Wales and USA in Qatar

By Michael Church, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Carlos Queiroz will lead Iran to November's World Cup finals after the country's football federation confirmed on Wednesday that the Portuguese would return to take charge of the team in Qatar.

The former Real Madrid coach replaces Croatia's Dragan Skocic, who qualified the Iranians for the finals and won 15 out of 18 games during his time in charge.

'Thanks to Dragan Skocic's efforts to advance to the World Cup,' Iran national team press officer Jamaat Mohamad said on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fNXR_0hlluQeU00
Carlos Queiroz has been appointed Iran's new manager, and will lead the side at the World Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEpfR_0hlluQeU00
Queiroz has taken over from Dragan Skocic (above), who helped Iran qualify for the World Cup

'Based on the decision of the Football Federation's Executive Board, Carlos Queiroz will be the head coach of Iran's national football team in the Qatar World Cup.'

A source at the Iranian federation confirmed Queiroz's appointment to Reuters.

Iran have been drawn in Group B to face England, the United States and Wales at the World Cup.

Queiroz, who has worked extensively around the world and had two spells as Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United, is expected to arrive in Iran later this week and will be leading Iran to the World Cup for the third time.

Queiroz was in charge when the Iranians qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and stayed on in the role to lead the country in Russia four years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r35bu_0hlluQeU00
Iran will take on Gareth Southgate's England in their opening match of the World Cup

Iran posted their best performance at the World Cup in 2018, winning against Morocco and drawing with Portugal to narrowly miss out on a place in the knockout rounds.

Queiroz remained in charge until the 2019 Asian Cup finals, where Iran were knocked out of the competition in the semi-finals by Japan.

He resigned from the post soon after and went on to work with the national teams of Colombia and Egypt. He parted company with the Egyptians after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Queiroz will be making his fourth coaching appearance at the World Cup having also led his native Portugal at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

He also qualified South Africa for the 2002 finals but resigned before the tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fires warning to Son Heung-min as he insists out-of-form forward is no longer untouchable... just six months after Italian said he would have to be 'crazy' to drop South Korean star from team

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has fired a warning to out-of-form forward Son Heung-min to leave the forward sweating on his place against Sporting on Tuesday night. Son has started in all seven of Spurs' matches so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net despite the club's unbeaten start to the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Haaland faces his old club, Liverpool are under pressure, and new Chelsea boss Potter makes his bow in Europe's top competition... Eight things to watch out for in the Champions League this week

After a weekend of no domestic British football, the Champions League returns to our screens – and there is plenty to get excited about. The second round of fixtures in the 2022-23 group stages will take place this week and for the UK clubs it means a return to action after the weekend's fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

CNN reporter is blasted for 'disrespectfully' referring to William and Kate as 'the other two royals' during report about Windsor truce walkabout in wake of Queen's death

CNN angered monarchists on Saturday by referring to Harry and Meghan by name - only to dismiss Prince William and Kate Middleton as 'the other two royals' moments later. Scott McLean, CNN's international correspondent based in London, made the gaffe while reporting on the newly-promoted Prince and Princess of Wales' and Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise joint walkabout in Windsor Saturday, two days after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Queiroz
Person
Alex Ferguson
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Daily Mail

The microchips are down for Vladimir Putin: Russia is desperately short of electronic components in bid to keep fighting war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's disgraced invasion of Ukraine could hinge on Russia's inability to gain access to high-tech electrical components due to the sanctions inflicted on them. Russian troops are now increasingly reliant on Soviet-era stocks of ammunition, having fired off more firepower than many could have anticipated - including themselves. The...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#England#Portuguese#Real Madrid#Iranians#Reuters
Daily Mail

Finally even Putin's TV puppets realise the truth: Kremlin mouthpieces admit Ukraine invasion 'is not going to plan' and that predictions of swift victory were 'catastrophically wrong'

Pro-Putin mouthpieces are beginning to admit that Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'is not going to plan' and that predictions of a quick victory were 'catastrophically wrong'. Boris Nadezhdin, an 'opposition' politician, told a debate show on state television that it is currently 'absolutely impossible' to defeat Ukraine due to Russia's 'colonial war methods'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin wins race to be first world leader to congratulate King Charles III - eight years after new monarch compared Russian leader to Hitler

Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III after his Accession Ceremony on Saturday. The Russian President and the new King have had a particularly frosty relationship over the years, beginning in 2014 when Charles likened Putin to Adolf Hitler. The then-prince made the withering assessment...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'He's done his country proud': Father of Fijian soldier who was pallbearer for the Queen sparking outpouring of pride from countrymen reveals his son told him about the role just hours after the monarch's death

A young soldier from Fiji who was chosen to be one of Queen Elizabeth's pallbearers has 'done his family and his country proud', his father says. Images of Ben Tubuna, from the Rewa province, carrying the coffin draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland as it was taken from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh on Sunday have spread across the world.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Daily Mail

Dramatic moment heckler wearing an Australian football jumper is tackled to the ground and arrested after screaming at Prince Andrew 'you're a sick old man' as he followed Queen's coffin through Edinburgh

A heckler wearing a Melbourne City FC jersey was arrested after screaming at Prince Andrew as the disgraced royal walked behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Thousands of mourners lined in the streets of Edinburgh on Monday as the late Queen's coffin travelled through the city to St Giles' Cathedral, where her body is now lying-in-state.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Graham Potter's exit for Chelsea 'isn't ideal' for Billy Gilmour after he swapped Stamford Bridge for south coast this summer, says Brighton's CEO Paul Barber... but he backs 'resilient' Scottish star to 'take it in his stride'

Billy Gilmour has been back to take Graham Potter's exit to Chelsea 'in his stride' despite the manager's departure being far from 'ideal' for the young midfielder, says Brighton CEO Paul Barber. The 21-year-old midfielder left Chelsea on deadline day to move to the Amex Stadium for £9m. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Blades have found a lethal cutting edge, Norwich have put shaky start behind them while Reading and Bristol City look like surprise promotion contenders... how the Championship is shaping up ahead of another big midweek

Following an unexpected pause for the death of the Queen, the EFL season resumes in midweek with a full programme of fixtures in all three divisions. The Championship rarely disappoints us and the season is already shaping up to be a classic with some unexpected teams joining the anticipated promotion challengers in the opening weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

William and Kate could be set to tour Australia next year amid plans for royals to travel to as many realms as possible

The new Prince and Princess of Wales could tour Australia early next year – and may even take their children. It is understood the Palace is looking at plans for Royal Family members to travel to as many realms – countries where King Charles III is also head of state – and leading Commonwealth nations as possible next year. They would formally accept condolences on the death of the Queen.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

592K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy