ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Government considering withdrawing rail operator Avanti’s West Coast contract

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTces_0hllu4Yz00

The Government is considering withdrawing Avanti’s contract to run train services on the West Coast Mainline, as ministers insisted “all options” remain on the table once the agreement ends.

Rail operator Avanti has run fewer than half of its normal services since August 14 and blamed the reduction on “unofficial strike action” by drivers.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison insisted restoring the service between London and Manchester to full strength was an “absolute priority” for the Government.

In the Commons, she faced calls from Labour to strip Avanti of the contract when it expires in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FniXD_0hllu4Yz00

The firm says it normally runs around 400 trains per week with drivers voluntarily working on their rest days – for extra pay – but that “dropped suddenly to fewer than 50”.

Ms Harrison told MPs: “Avanti has reduced their timetable in response to the withdrawal of the rest day working. Reducing the timetable provided better certainty and reliability for passengers as it reduced the number of short-notice cancellations.

“The department continues to work closely with Avanti to monitor performance whilst they continue to review the demand data and the position regarding train crew availability to inform options to reliably increase services.

“An increase in services between Manchester and London remains an absolute priority and Avanti will continue to look for opportunities to support passengers and businesses along this route.”

Ms Harrison said the West Coast partnership franchise agreement is due to expire on October 16, adding a “decision has yet to be taken” by the Transport Secretary.

She added: “Given the market and the commercially sensitive nature of the outcome, further information cannot be provided at this time.”

All options remain on the table. Withdrawing Avanti’s contract is one of those options

Trudy Harrison

But the minister later went further, telling the Commons: “We are considering all options, all options remain on the table. Withdrawing Avanti’s contract is one of those options, but we are bearing in mind all of the implications of that.

“As I said earlier, you can cut this cake however you want, but ultimately we need the drivers to be driving the trains and that has got to be the absolutely priority. One service an hour is completely unacceptable.”

Labour MP Navendu Mishra (Stockport) said: “The chaos continues to blight the lives of thousands of people in my own constituency, but also across the north west of England and other parts of the UK.”

He added: “Aslef and RMT union members across the country have indeed recently been on strike in defence of their pay, terms and conditions. And I pay tribute to their members for doing so.

“But their strike action has no bearing on the fact that Avanti have a business model which expects train drivers to work their rest days, rather than having a sufficient staffing level as a way of maintaining the service.

“There have been underlying problems at Avanti for a very long time”, he said, adding there “continues to be a lack of clarity and certainty around the release of tickets”.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh asked if the Government would demand an “urgent plan” from Avanti to restore the timetable, and called for ministers “to strip Avanti of its contract when it comes up for renewal next month”.

Several Conservative former ministers complained about the knock-on effects which Avanti’s problems were causing in their rural constituencies.

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale MP David Mundell said that passenger confidence is “being completely undermined by the unreliability of services” in his Scottish constituency, where Avanti plays a part in the “extensive timetable to Lockerbie station”.

Clwyd West MP David Jones said that the North Wales mainline has been reduced “to the status of a branch line”, adding it was “an unacceptable state of affairs for the travelling public of North Wales”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
The Independent

Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof

A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Trudy Harrison
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
David Mundell
The Independent

Felixstowe port receives notice of second strike in dispute over pay

The port of Felixstowe says it has received notice from the Unite trade union of a second eight-day strike later this month in a dispute over pay.More than 1,900 workers at Felixstowe, the country’s biggest container port, walked out last month in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.On a visit to the picket line in August, Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham warned that industrial action would be escalated if their request for a 10% increase in wages was not met.In a statement on its website, the port of Felixstowe said it had received notice from Unite of further...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

‘Thousands of hospital appointments cancelled’ because of Queen’s funeral

Thousands of hospital appointments have been cancelled because of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on 19 September, which has been declared a bank holiday.Several NHS trusts have urged all "non-urgent” procedures and appointments" to be postponed, including replacement surgeries, eye surgery, maternity checks and cancer treatments, according to the independent global media platform openDemocracy.Several patients waiting months for their surgery had their appointment cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".Doctors at one of the London hospitals were told the day of the state funeral would be treated as a bank holiday "so please go ahead and start rescheduling patients".However, Covid-19 vaccination services and emergency...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commons#Labour
The Independent

Troops stage early-morning rehearsal for Queen’s coffin procession in London

Final preparations for events in London following the death of the Queen are under way with a full rehearsal for the procession of the her coffin to Westminster Hall taking place in central London.Thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Tuesday for the practice run.The Queen’s coffin will arrive in London from Scotland on Tuesday evening, and will remain in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight before being taken to lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.The early-morning rehearsal saw the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery...
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands queue overnight in Edinburgh to pay respects to Queen

Mourners in Edinburgh have shown up in their “tens of thousands” to pay their respects to the Queen, with many queueing for hours overnight.Lord Ian Duncan, the Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords, said crowds along the Royal Mile were “ten-deep”, while the streets surrounding the historic precinct were equally crammed with people.“The sheer quantity of individuals moving into Edinburgh today (indicates) that there will be many tens – possibly even hundreds – of thousands of people who will wish to pay their respects to the late Queen,” Lord Duncan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio National programme on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen’s coffin arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after long journey

The Queen’s two youngest sons received her coffin as the hearse arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a journey from Balmoral on a route lined by crowds of thousands.Wellwishers gathered and stood in silence beside country roads and on bridges and in village and city centres to watch the cortege go by during its six-hour journey.Having left her “beloved” Balmoral estate, where she died peacefully on Thursday, the Queen arrived in the Scottish capital for one final time.Crowds had been gathering all day, and when the procession reached the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarchy’s official residence...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad

Nearly 300 South Koreans who were adopted to European and American parents as children have so far filed applications demanding South Korea’s government to investigate their adoptions, which they suspect were based on falsified documents that laundered their real status or identities as agencies raced to export children. The Denmark-based group representing the adoptees also called for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to prevent agencies from destroying records as they face increasing scrutiny about their practices during a foreign adoption boom that peaked in the 1980s. The 283 applications submitted to Seoul’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission through Tuesday...
ASIA
The Independent

Queen death – latest: Thousands queue through night to pay respects after Charles leads coffin vigil

Mourners are paying their respects to the late Queen through the night in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew kept vigil by the oak coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm on Monday.The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.The Queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until this afternoon, when it will be flown down to Buckingham...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy