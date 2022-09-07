ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Swedish far-right party could become kingmaker

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A far-right party with neo-Nazi roots could become the kingmaker in Sweden’s general election this weekend.

The Sweden Democrats, a party whose founders included white supremacists, are currently polling in second place, behind the ruling Social Democrats .

The populist party could help a right-wing block led by the Moderates to gain power, a far cry from the distaste with which it was held when it entered Sweden’s parliament 12 years ago.

Jimmie Akesson , the leader of the Swedish Democrats, has not spoken of his Cabinet demands if the centre-right coalition wins the election.

However, the 43-year-old has previously said he would be a “blow torch, a watchdog” that ensures others follow through on their promises.

At a rally in Stockholm in mid-August, he told Reuters about the effect he believes his anti-immigration party has had on wider Swedish politics.

"It has been very clear in the last five years that the other parties have aligned themselves with us, that they have positioned themselves close to us in order to not lose more voters," he claimed.

Ulf Kristersson, the head of the centre-right Moderates party, has aligned himself with Mr Akesson’s party, reneging on a promise he made in 2018 never to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats.

The most crucial thing now was to form a strong government, he said.

As well as highlight’s his party’s influence, Mr Akesson has sought to distance himself from its origins. “Those who founded our party are no longer taking part,” he said recently.

“Most of them disappeared already after one or two years. So the Sweden Democrats today is something different from what was founded about 30 years ago.”

Jimmie Akesson has also championed a Trumpian-sounding slogan - "make Sweden good again".

Although his party now backs joining Nato and remaining in the EU, it still fiercely opposed immigration.

The Sweden Democrats are still deeply divisive in a country that perceives itself as progressive.

#Sweden Democrats#Populist Party#European Union#Swedish#Neo Nazi#Social Democrats#Moderates#Cabinet#Reuters
The Independent

US leaders avoid victory dance in Ukraine combat advances

U.S. leaders from President Joe Biden on down are being careful not to declare a premature victory after a Ukrainian offensive forced Russian troops into a messy retreat in the north. Instead, military officials are looking toward the fights yet to come and laying out plans to provide Ukraine more weapons and expand training, while warily awaiting Russia's response to the sudden, stunning battlefield losses.
The Independent

Seoul says N. Korea will self-destruct if it uses nukes

South Korea warned Tuesday North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction,” in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.North Korea will likely be infuriated by the South Korean rhetoric as Seoul typically shuns such strong words to avoid raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.South Korea's Defense Ministry said the legislation would only deepen North Korea's isolation and prompt Seoul and Washington to “further strengthen their deterrence and reaction capacities.” To get North Korea not to...
The Independent

Russia's war in Ukraine the backdrop to pope's Kazakh visit

Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Holy See’s strained relations with China are the backdrop to Pope Francis’ visit this week to the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, where he is ministering to a tiny Catholic community and participating in an interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and dialogue.Francis was flying Tuesday to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the state visit portion of the three-day trip. On Wednesday and Thursday, he participates in an interfaith meeting with more than 100 delegations of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Shinto and other faith groups from...
The Independent

The Independent

