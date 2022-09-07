ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

OBA

Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening

Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Pelican Point turns deadly: Baldwin Co. Sheriff

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office discovered new details in a shooting that left one man dead at Pelican Point Friday. According to deputies, a fight broke out between two men, which led to the two shooting at each other. Deputies said Gregory Johnson, 50, pulled out a gun and […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Fairhope, AL
Fairhope, AL
utv44.com

Prichard man's house put on demolition list without notification

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Train collides with 18-wheeler in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A scary scene near Papermill Road and Woodland Avenue today when a train collided with an 18-wheeler. Fortunately, there were no substantial injuries, but the back end of the tractor trailer carrying logs was ripped off. Usually when you cross train tracks there are warning signs letting you know that a train is nearby, but the truck driver says that didn't happen today.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Man leads police on chase with child on board

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
MOBILE, AL
WHNT News 19

Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Work begins on East Canal Road widening

Three lanes coming to a portion of East Canal Road. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Work has commenced on the East Canal Road widening RESTORE grant project from Highway 161 to Wilson Boulevard. This roughly 1.4-mile section of Canal Road will be expanded to three lanes to allow for...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

Apartments planned for Rangeline Crossing in Mobile

An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Memphis mom's murder has joggers rethinking safety

Folks are still shocked over what happened to Eliza Fletcher— the Memphis mother of two who was kidnapped and killed while jogging. We've seen several incidents recently that highlight the importance of protection. Officials say it's up to you what that protection looks like, whether it's a firearm or some other weapon.
MEMPHIS, TN

