Chamber Music Charleston Launches New Season with Performances at Sottile Theatre
Chamber Music Charleston celebrates the start of the 2022-2023 season with the launch of the Classical Kids Concert Series and the continuation of the acclaimed Ovation Concert Series at Sottile Theatre. On Saturday, September 17th, families will be treated to a 45-minute program introducing younger audiences to the instruments of...
Chili 5K Trail Run and Walk set for November 5th at Laurel Hill County Park
Beginning at 9 am, runners and walkers will navigate the scenic off-road trails of the Mount Pleasant park. Laurel Hill County Park offers a variety of landscapes throughout its 745 acres, including miles of unpaved trails that traverse a moss-draped oak allee, large open meadows, a small lake, and gorgeous scenery.
Ralph H. Johnson VA Hosts Stand Down for Homelessness Event
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is hosting a Stand Down Against Homelessness event from 8 am until 2 pm on September 16th, 2022, at the VA Community Resource & Referral Center located at 2424 City Hall Lane in North Charleston. The free event includes legal counseling, clothing vouchers, flu shots, health screenings, hygiene items, and HIV testing.
Tasting Notes Series to Feature Chamber Music, Food, and Wine
On Tuesday, October 25th, a new event series featuring food, wine, and chamber music will make its debut at Founder’s Hall in Charlestowne Landing. The event, called Tasting Notes, provides the audience with a. live show and a three course meal paired with multiple wines. The live show is...
Summerville Orchestra Names its First Youth Philharmonic Director, Education Coordinator
The Summerville Orchestra (S.O.) is thrilled to announce DeAnndra Glenn (right) as the inaugural director and education coordinator for the new Summerville Orchestra Youth Philharmonic (S.O. Youth Philharmonic) and education program. Glenn brings a wealth of teaching and performing experience to the position. She has taught strings students of all...
Summerville Orchestra Launches New Free “Arts-mersive” Experience in Partnership with Public Works Art Center
Some things just play well together – like wine and cheese, baseball and hotdogs, and music and art. By popular demand, that last combination – music and art – is coming together in a new series featuring the Summerville Orchestra (S.O.) String Quartet (right) at the Public Works Art Center (PWAC).
Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling Brings her “Snow Waltz Christmas Tour” to North Charleston PAC
Award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling today announced that her “Snow Waltz” tour of North America, being held in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 2nd at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 16th at 10 am. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.
YWCA Greater Charleston Announces Incoming Board
As it celebrates its 115th anniversary, YWCA Greater Charleston is welcoming its incoming board of directors. Kendra Snipe of Nucor Corporation, Jennifer Dunlap of Baker Donelson, Janet Hart of Amazon, and Courtney Johnson of Prudential Financial will continue to serve as board chair, vice chair, secretary, and treasurer, respectively. Judge Tamara C. Curry of the Charleston County Probate Court, past board chair, will serve as chair of the nonprofit’s governance committee.
Tim Allen to Perform in North Charleston This January
Comedian and actor Tim Allen today announced that he’ll perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on January 6th, 2023 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, September 19th at 10 am. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. All attendees must be 18 or older.
South Carolina Legal Pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour Joins Saxton & Stump
Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation” Coming to the Gaillard Center in 2023
The acclaimed, record-breaking run of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be arriving in Charleston on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at 2 pm. The celebrated show for families of all ages, will bring Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!) to Charleston.
Charleston Hope Seeking to Raise $100,000 for New Mental Health Programs in Charleston’s Title 1 Schools
On Saturday, September 17th, local nonprofit Charleston Hope will host their “Match Hope” fundraising event from 6 pm to 8:30 pm at Ripple in The Cigar Factory. The event will benefit Charleston Hope’s new mental health initiative that it is designed to increase mental health access in Title 1 schools for students growing up in poverty with multiple adverse childhood experiences.
Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson to Star in Movie Filming in Charleston, Production Currently Seeking Extras
Academy Award nominees Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson and rising actress Nico Parker (Dumbo), are set to star in Suncoast, a movie set to be filmed in the Charleston area from September 21st through November 1st. Local casting will be handled by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, which is currently looking for people interested in being hired as paid extras.
Second Inning Surge Gives RiverDogs Fourth Straight Win in Final Series of Regular Season
Columbia, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs scored six runs on five hits in the second inning on the way to a decisive 8-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Friday night. The RiverDogs received 7.0 scoreless innings from their bullpen to close out their 87th win of the campaign. Junior Caminero extended his hitting streak to 14 games, moving into a tie with Luis Leon for the longest hitting streak of the season for a member of the RiverDogs.
Walk-Off Wild Pitch Leaves RiverDogs Just Short in Regular Season Final
Columbia, SC- The Columbia Fireflies scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the second of which came on a wild pitch, to stun the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3 in the final game of the regular season. The RiverDogs finished the regular season with 88 wins, the most in franchise history.
