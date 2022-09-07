ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The Daily South

Shark Filmed Patrolling Shallow Waters Off Hilton Head Island

Humans weren't the only ones enjoying the South Carolina surf over Labor Day weekend. A blacktip shark was spotted swimming very close to shore on Hilton Head Island on Sunday as visitors packed the nearby beach. Emily Wentz first spotted the shark around 1:30 p.m. near Adler Beach. Jill Baricikowski...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Robb Report

This $35 Million Laguna Beach Estate Will Make You Think You’re on the Islands of Capri

If you can’t make it to the islands of Capri, then this Southern California home may be the next best thing. An enchanting Laguna Beach retreat that appears as if it’s straight out of the Amalfi has just come onto the market. Listed for a cool $35 million with Rob Giem of Compass, the Crescent Bay Beach abode offers up endless views of the azure Pacific Ocean, nearby bluffs and is said to be directly inspired by owner Rick Silver’s annual journey to the Bay of Naples, according to the Wall Street Journal. Silver purchased the property back in 1998 for $2.2...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
SFGate

This retired train is a permanent luxury hotel on a bridge overlooking Kruger National Park

If you want to really up your sightseeing-safari getaway with some unique, top-tier lodging, the Kruger Shalati might be right up your ally. Known as “the train on the bridge” since it opened in 2020, the train is perched on a bridge over the Sabie River. The 31 rooms include both 24 Train Carriage Suites and seven Bridge House Suites, which aren’t located onboard but in a garden next to the bridge.
TRAVEL
