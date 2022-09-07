Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Shark Filmed Patrolling Shallow Waters Off Hilton Head Island
Humans weren't the only ones enjoying the South Carolina surf over Labor Day weekend. A blacktip shark was spotted swimming very close to shore on Hilton Head Island on Sunday as visitors packed the nearby beach. Emily Wentz first spotted the shark around 1:30 p.m. near Adler Beach. Jill Baricikowski...
Narcity
You Can Stay In An Oceanfront Treehouse At This Canada Beach Resort & Wake Up To Sea Views
If you're in need of a getaway, you can stay at this beach resort in Canada and wake up to the salty smell of the ocean in your own waterfront treehouse. White Point Beach Resort is a dreamy getaway spot where you can relax and unwind surrounded by nature. The...
This $35 Million Laguna Beach Estate Will Make You Think You’re on the Islands of Capri
If you can’t make it to the islands of Capri, then this Southern California home may be the next best thing. An enchanting Laguna Beach retreat that appears as if it’s straight out of the Amalfi has just come onto the market. Listed for a cool $35 million with Rob Giem of Compass, the Crescent Bay Beach abode offers up endless views of the azure Pacific Ocean, nearby bluffs and is said to be directly inspired by owner Rick Silver’s annual journey to the Bay of Naples, according to the Wall Street Journal. Silver purchased the property back in 1998 for $2.2...
This retired train is a permanent luxury hotel on a bridge overlooking Kruger National Park
If you want to really up your sightseeing-safari getaway with some unique, top-tier lodging, the Kruger Shalati might be right up your ally. Known as “the train on the bridge” since it opened in 2020, the train is perched on a bridge over the Sabie River. The 31 rooms include both 24 Train Carriage Suites and seven Bridge House Suites, which aren’t located onboard but in a garden next to the bridge.
Narcity
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor & Explore Mysterious Caves At This Seaside Village In Canada
If you want to live your best mermaid life, you can visit a small town in Canada where you can explore sea caves and take a walk along the ocean floor. Located on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, St. Martins, New Brunswick, is a charming seaside village where you can take advantage of the famously drastic tides of the bay.
Free cruise for 'frontline heroes': This ship will offer free sailings to the Grand Bahamas
Military service members, educators, and more can take a free cruise to the Bahamas as part of Margaritaville at Sea's "Heroes Sail Free" program.
