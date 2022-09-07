Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
All Bands On Deck expects $100,000 in economic impact on business and bands
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This is All Bands On Deck's second year. The event is in Green Bay's Shipyard District, and is Green Bay's largest music festival. Last year the event debuted and had an economic impact of $50,000 dollars. This year they are hoping to double that with an...
Fox11online.com
CP's traveling quilt is on the move
(WLUK) -- A collaborative effort aimed to encourage the community to look beyond a person's disabilities is on display. Clients in the Adult Day Services program at CP's Green Bay, Fox Cities and Lakeshore locations, helped create a quilt as part of the organization's Quilted Together project. Each quilt block...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX peruses Polly's Pumpkin Patch near Chilton
CHILTON (WLUK) -- A family farm near Chilton is opening its annual corn maze this Friday. SKYFOX scoped out Polly's Pumpkin Patch, exploring its 15-acre maze that actually serves as two mazes in one field. The first maze, Search and Find, has 17 check points hidden throughout the corn. The...
Fox11online.com
Fox Cities Marathon still looking for over 300 volunteers for this weekend's events
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With the Fox Cities Marathon less than a week away, organizers say they still need more volunteers. According to the marathon's website, each year, more than 2,300 volunteers help make the weekend of events go smoothly. "Volunteering really ebbs and flows," Fox Cities Marathon Volunteer Coordinator Cathy...
Fox11online.com
CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey is coming to Fox Cities P.A.C.
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The number one most watched entertainment brand on YouTube is coming to life on an Appleton stage. CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center inside Thrivent Hall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. The Broadway-style musical features interactive music...
Fox11online.com
Kick off the holiday season with Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A sure sign of the holiday season is returning to the Resch Center. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be at the Resch Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for two performances – at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as part of its 2022 winter tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.
Fox11online.com
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
Fox11online.com
Students remember 9/11 with Green Bay West's annual bleacher climb
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Teens who weren't yet alive during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took the opportunity to imagine themselves in the shoes of first responders by climbing stairs at Green Bay West High School. The school's annual bleacher climb honors the first responders who lost their lives...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin climbing Lambeau Field steps to remember fallen 9/11 firefighters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- 2022 marks 21 year anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks, when 343 FDNY firefighters died in the line of duty. On Saturday morning, Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department will host the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field.
Fox11online.com
Fresh Tomato Sauce
Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or 4083 Main Street in Fish Creek. For more on all the products from Green Bay Olive Oil Co. visit their website at gbooc.com. Ingredients:. 1/4 Cup Olive Oil - Green Bay...
Fox11online.com
Kohler Co. names next executive chairman after passing of Herbert Kohler, Jr.
KOHLER (WLUK) -- Just over a week after the death of Kohler Company's executive chairman, the company is naming a new leader. The Kohler Co. Board of Directors elected current Kohler president and chief executive officer, David Kohler, to be Herbert Kohler, Jr.'s successor. David is Herbert's son, making him...
Fox11online.com
Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97% over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
Fox11online.com
Chris Farley's brother shares importance of treating substance abuse
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Health Department welcomed the brother of late comedian Chris Farley to speak about drug addiction Monday evening. More than 80 people filtered in and out over the three-hour session. Not a day goes by when Tom Farley doesn't think of his late brother...
Fox11online.com
UWO won't outsource custodial, groundskeeping work
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- In the wake of employee protests, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has decided not to outsource custodial and groundskeeping services. However, the university's chancellor says the issues that led the school to consider outsourcing still need to be addressed. Chancellor Andrew Leavitt announced the decision in a letter...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Appleton North and Kimberly post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday in High School Game Time, girls volleyball was in the spotlight. In the Fox Valley Association, Appleton North beat Kaukauna 3-0 and Kimberly also beat Hortonville 3-0. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Vehicle strikes parked Fond du Lac police car
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a squad car. On Sunday, September 11 at approximately 3:46 a.m., a Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center located at 63 Western Avenue.
Fox11online.com
Week 4 Overtime: Bay Port, Kimberly and Neenah post big wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four weeks have been played in high school football and last week there were some key conference games led by the Game Time Game of the Week which featured Pulaski at Bay Port. Both entered 3-0 and contenders for the Fox River Classic Conference North title,...
Fox11online.com
Man's appeal in 1976 Marinette County campground murders continues after his death
(WLUK) – Even though Raymand Vannieuwenhoven has died, the appeal of his conviction for the 1976 murders at a Marinette County campground continues. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park happened in 1976. The case unsolved more than four decades In 2019, a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from a particular family. After samples tested from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers weren’t a match, a sample from him -- obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on a phony police performance filled out by Raymand -- was a match, according to the complaint.
