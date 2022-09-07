Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bad Mary in concert on 9/7Adrian HolmanAmityville, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA AllegesJeffery MacWilliston Park, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!
Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
longisland.com
Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday
The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
longisland.com
Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town
Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
Deliveryman helps rescue family from burning home on Long Island
The deliveryman was making his rounds in Syosset on Saturday when he spotted flames at the home on Bluebird Drive.
pethelpful.com
New York City Dog Shelter in 'Crisis Mode' Is Desperate for People to Foster or Adopt
The Animal Care Centers of NYC, known on TikTok as @nycacc, is sending out a cry for help as shelters in the city are in 'crisis mode' due to the overcrowding of animals. In a recent TikTok, the ACC said their shelters specifically need help with the overpopulation of dogs. The worst part is that this isn't just a New York City problem. It's, unfortunately, happening all across the country.
greaterlongisland.com
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
greaterlongisland.com
Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington
Greater Long Island newsletters. Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center...
longisland.com
Starbucks Being Constructed in Port Jefferson Station
A Starbucks with a drive-through is in the middle of being developed for a .63-acre site on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. Construction is underway on the site, part of a larger development of a lot that includes a medical office and proposed bank. The Crest Group is developing...
rew-online.com
Fountaingate Gardens Independent Living Community Officially Fully Open to Residents￼
Gurwin Healthcare System announced it has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy on August 16, 2022. The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique...
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
northforker.com
What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
News 12
‘I just rushed in’, Amazon worker saves Syosset family from burning home
An Amazon delivery driver is being praised after his quick thinking helped save a family from its burning home in Syosset. Kevin Rivera told News 12 he was finishing up his route on Bluebird Drive when he saw flames coming from the front of porch of a house. “I just...
News 12
Get ready for some autumn fun at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville
It's time to ditch the florals and breakout the flannel!. We're getting into autumn at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville. The farm has all the spooky-season classics, like a hayride and corn maze, and great photo ops along the way!. But one of the biggest draws at Waterdrinker...
NBC New York
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
News 12
Owl rescued from tree in Quogue backyard
An owl was rescued from a tree in the middle of a Quogue backyard. Video shows the bird stuck upside down in a tree over 80 feet in the air. Neighbors noticed the owl struggling and called the Broken Antler Wildlife Rescue. Police and firefighters joined in the effort to...
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores
Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
Herald Community Newspapers
Fall Fair approaches for Franklin Square
The Fall Fair sponsored by the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce is almost here. Saturday, October 15, from 10-4 in the parking lot of Rath Park, there will be a live DJ, entertainment, and games for the kids, as well as a plethora of food provided by local restaurants. Chamber...
longisland.com
Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa
Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
