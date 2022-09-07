Read full article on original website
#14 BULLDOGS PERFECT IN NORTH DAKOTA AFTER KNOCKING OFF MARY
Bismarck, N.D. - The #14 UMD volleyball team finished out their weekend trip to North Dakota with a sweep, beating Mary 3-0 after having beaten Minot State in straight sets on Friday. The Bulldogs now have a 2-0 NSIC record to pair with a 10-0 record overall to start the year.
BULLDOGS DOMINATE MINOT STATE TO OPEN CONFERENCE PLAY
Minot, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team kicked off NSIC conference play in dominant fashion, defeating Minot State on the road in straight sets. The Bulldogs are now 9-0 on the season. "Our main goal for tonight's match was to focus on our side of the net, which meant doing what...
THE BULLDOGS BEST BEAVERS IN MINOT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2013
The University of Minnesota Duluth Soccer team beat the Minot State Beavers in Minot for the first time since 2013. The Beavers were picked to finish 6th in this year's NSIC poll. After a no-score first half, the Bulldogs struck gold with Sarah Stange scoring her first goal on the season in the second half.
BULLDOG MEN'S & WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY DOMINATE IN THE RAIN
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's and women's cross country programs hosted the Bulldog Open in Duluth on a rainy Friday afternoon at Lester Park Golf Course. The Bulldog teams dominated the day, both finishing as overall champions. The top seven finishers for the Bulldogs were junior Jack Van Kempen,...
