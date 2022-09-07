The University of Minnesota Duluth Soccer team beat the Minot State Beavers in Minot for the first time since 2013. The Beavers were picked to finish 6th in this year's NSIC poll. After a no-score first half, the Bulldogs struck gold with Sarah Stange scoring her first goal on the season in the second half.

MINOT, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO