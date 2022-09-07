ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Hays County’s Overwhelmed Jail System in Dire Shape, Advocates Say

The first time Hays County Jail officials rushed Melvin Nicholas to the hospital was Feb. 18, 2021. The 59-year-old had been ill for days but, he told the Chronicle, the jail's medical team had provided no care. It wasn't until Nicholas' family came for a visit, saw his condition, and asked for help that jail administrators acted.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Lockhart, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin-area is gaining Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk

AUSTIN, Texas — Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk, is reportedly putting roots down in the Austin-area. According to an article from our partners at the Austin-American Statesman, Neuralink is working on a multi-building campus on a 37-acre property in the Del Valle area. The site plans that were...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ica#Legislature#Commercial Banking#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Texas Observer

Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos

The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy