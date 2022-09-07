Read full article on original website
Reaganomics
5d ago
Then wait until they release the name. He’s not a threat anymore, he’s off the street so why would you tell us this now before you have all the information? I’m tired of it, seriously the best and easiest way to tell if a media agency is corrupt. So they report on stories before they have all the facts.
Police: Couple arrested after allegedly driving drunk with 8 kids in truck
An accident in a metro parking lot Thursday turned into a lot more when police showed up.
KOCO
Driver in custody after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a person into custody after an overnight pursuit involving a pickup that had a dog in the pickup bed. Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that officers tried to pull over a suspect on the west side of the metro. The driver sped away, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers got involved.
Police investigate after 2 found dead in SW OKC home
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home on the city's southwest side shortly after a juvenile was found shot in the hand at a nearby grocery store.
Family of pregnant bystander killed during high-speed police chase sues the city of OKC
A devastated family is taking the city of Oklahoma City to court - suing for negligence after a high-speed chase turned deadly in 2021.
KOCO
Person shot, killed after altercation at restaurant in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot and killed after an altercation at Arbys in Oklahoma City. On Monday, two employees at the Arby’s on Memorial Road and MacArthur Boulevard got into an altercation. One pulled out a gun and shot the other. The suspect is in custody.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Mother arrested after physical fight with 12-year-old son
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday after she got drunk and allegedly beat her 12-year-old son, police say. Shauna Smith was taken into custody on Sept. 9 after police were called out to her residence in response to a domestic situation.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
Norman Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Making Threat To Schools
After a threat on social media led to additional security at Norman Public Schools, Norman Police located and arrested the individual responsible. Norman Police said in a tweet the suspect was not a student of Norman schools, nor were the threats directed at Norman schools. The Norman Schools superintendent said...
news9.com
Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends In NE OKC
Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street. OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out. Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Police say an armed man shot, injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
One arrested after Norman social media threat
Authorities are investigating a potential threat to Norman Public Schools that was posted to social media.
KOCO
4 people shot while sitting on porch in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials said that four people were shot while sitting on a porch in Oklahoma City. On Monday, four people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone drove by and shot all four people. Officials told KOCO 5 that...
KOCO
Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash
NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
Oklahoma City police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Authorities say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Increased police presence expected at Norman schools due to social media threat
NORMAN, Okla. — An increased police presence is expected Monday at Norman Public Schools because of a social media threat that surfaced Sunday night. Norman Public Schools administrators were made aware of a threatening post on Snapchat that included a photo of a person holding a firearm with text saying, "Don't come to school (tomorrow)."
Oklahoma City neighborhoods to celebrate Neighbors Night Out
Neighbors Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at neighborhoods across the metro.
KOCO
New details show serious crash in Oklahoma City stemmed from multi-city pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details about a crash earlier this week that nearly split a car and a tree in half and sent police on a search for a suspect. Law enforcement originally thought the scene Monday night on East Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard was just an accident, but new details show the crash was something much bigger.
Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC
Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide. Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself. Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd...
Moore church loses its only van to catalytic converter theft
The Blue Lakes Baptist Church owns one van, but now it's in the shop after a recent catalytic converter theft.
KOCO
Two in custody after shots fired during reported drive-by in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people in custody after shots were reportedly fired during a drive-by Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are still working to determine how the incident started. Authorities have...
