Lockhart, TX

post-register.com

Lions rout Lobos to start season 3-0￼

One play into Friday night’s game at Lions Stadium, Lockhart found itself trailing Kyle Lehman following a 75-yard touchdown pass by the Lobos. The 2-0 start for LHS seemed as if it may come to a crashing halt. But for the remaining 47 minutes and 49 seconds, Lockhart dominated...
LOCKHART, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans sound off on 'disrespectful' video board graphic ahead of road game vs. Texas

Alabama is in Texas in what’s sure to be one of the more anticipated matchups on the college football slate on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the 2 teams have met on the gridiron since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game and the first of a home-and-home series that shifts to Tuscaloosa in 2023, but it’s a contest between future conference foes as the Longhorns head to the SEC in 2025. Oh, by the way, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces former boss Nick Saban for the first time since taking the reins in Austin after 2 seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's close win over Texas

Nick Saban and Alabama survived a scare against Texas Saturday 20-19. Alabama’s offense struggled to get anything going most of the day until the fourth quarter. Bryce Young and the Tide’s offense finally had an 11-play, 75-yard drive to take the 17-16 lead with just over 4 minutes remaining.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban screams at Alabama players for 'Horns Down!' gesture

Nick Saban was not happy as he jogged to midfield after Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday as at least one Alabama player appeared to give the “Horns Down” gesture toward the Longhorns. It appeared Henry To’o To’o gave the gesture, which Saban was asked about earlier in the week, and the coach said he would go over the issue with his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Sarkisian ripped on social media for postgame comment after Alabama beat Texas

Steve Sarkisian apparently feels Texas would have knocked off No. 1 Alabama if not for the game clock hitting 0:00. In his postgame press conference, Sarkisian shared with reporters that after the narrow 20-19 loss, he told the Longhorns that he didn’t feel like they lost to the Crimson Tide, but ran out of time. Will Reichard made a 33-yard field goal to put Alabama up 20-19 with 15 seconds left in the game. The Longhorns were unable to pull off a last-second miracle on a final offensive play.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama

The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video

A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket

AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11

If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX

