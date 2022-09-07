Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
fox9.com
New trial for man convicted in 2020 deadly road rage shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused in a deadly St. Paul road rage shooting in 2020 has had his conviction reversed, and will get a new trial. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued its opinion on Monday, reversing Anthony Trifiletti's second-degree murder conviction and 12.5-year prison sentence, and sent it back to the state district court for a new trial.
fox9.com
Emotional moments as family remembers victims of St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was a solemn and emotional night on Monday in St. Paul as a family remembered the victims of a quadruple homicide who were found dead in a cornfield one year ago today . Thirty-five-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Wild rice harvesting canoer found dead in water one day later
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Orr, Minnesota, was found dead Saturday after being reported missing when his canoe was found overturned. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to the Vermilion River near Crane Lake at 1:26 p.m. on Sept. 10 on the report that Keith Joseph Roy, 43, had gone missing.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
willmarradio.com
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
Where big rain totals are possible in Minnesota this week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has this week's Minnesota forecast, which includes chilly mornings, temps warming back into the 80s, the return of smoky/hazy skies and a threat for hefty rain totals in parts of the state.
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park. WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
Minnesota man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting 3 people to death
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting three people to death. According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press, Antonio Dupree Wright, 41, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a shooting over the weekend that killed three people and injured two.
Early Sunday Morning Fire Destroys Detached Garage in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a detached garage at a home in St. Cloud early Sunday morning. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 11th Avenue South. The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire and arrived to find the building fully engulfed and power lines down.
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
kfgo.com
St. Cloud man accused of swinging a machete at a group of people
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A St. Cloud man is accused of swinging a machete at a group of people after they confronted him about stealing. Police were called to the 1300 block of 16th Avenue South in St. Cloud just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on a knife complaint. Officers...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunny and 70s on Monday; then heat returns
(FOX 9) - A gorgeous day is in store on Monday, and then the heat returns. The high on Monday in the Twin Cities will be a seasonable 76 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Overnight Monday, it'll be a little crisp once again as lows drop into the 50s in the Twin Cities, and fall into the 40s in some places.
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
I-25 bridge crash: Wrongful death suit filed vs. trucker, trucking company
The family of a single Colorado mother killed last month after a semi hauling an excavator crashed into a bridge has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trucker and trucking company in Larimer County District Court. The crash remains under investigation, according to Colorado State Patrol.It happened on Aug. 8 on Interstate 25 at the Weld County Road 34 overpass. The semi, driven by Darnell Yingling of Import Towing and Recovery, based in Fort Collins, exceeded the height limits and crashed into the bridge. Concrete debris fell onto the roadway and a large piece collided with a vehicle traveling...
WXII 12
North Carolina man dies in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-95
Two tractor-trailers collided early Wednesday morning on I-95 in the Laurel area, killing one of the drivers. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m., blocking the right lane and shoulder between Maryland Routes 216 and 32....
Comments / 5