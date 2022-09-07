Read full article on original website
Rural Oklahoma could get high-speed internet thanks to billion-dollar program
OKLAHOMA CITY — More rural Oklahomans could finally get high-speed internet thanks to a billion-dollar program. The federal Department of Agriculture opened applications for loans and grants, but state leaders said that’s just part of the big picture. One of the lawmakers tasked with developing a funding program for Broadband expansion said they want to get Broadband to reach 95% of Oklahomans within five years.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority offering extensions due to outage
If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.
Volunteers from Oklahoma join Red Cross disaster workers in California
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross disaster workers in California as they respond to the wildfires. The Red Cross told KOCO 5 its main mission is to set up shelter and aid for people who are now out of their homes because of the fires. Now, Oklahomans are joining in on the effort.
Hundreds of young, up-and-coming leaders gather at Oklahoma Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of young, up-and-coming leaders gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol on Monday. It kicks off a year-long professional program. All of the bright minds are under the age of 30. There are nearly 400 of them from across the state. They’re part of the "2022 Next...
Customers to see rate hike as Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E settlement
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a settlement between OG&E, federal agencies and special interest groups. Despite the agreement being finalized, customers have already seen the proposed increase in their energy bills. The corporation commission said OG&E asked for the rate hike about a year ago. The...
Can companies decide which drugs to offer on their insurance plan?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Can companies decide which drugs to offer on their insurance plan?. Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby took the question to the Supreme Court years ago. Now, it is back in the spotlight. A federal judge just sided with an employer who does not want to offer an...
Editorial: 988 hotline part of effort to help lower suicide rate in Oklahoma
Three numbers could save a life. The national Suicide and Crisis lifeline is 988, and it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Thoughts of suicide can impact anyone and are more prevalent than we may think, impacting all ages, races and backgrounds. In our state, 883 Oklahomans...
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
Local doctor wants to know why the state’s Covid-19 death total doesn’t add up to CDC total
The State of Oklahoma posts a different COVID-19 death total on the health department website compared to the CDC.
Did you get this text? Kansas police warn it’s a scam
Police departments across Kansas are warning about a scam text message claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service on delivery issues.
Finishing Eliza's Run: Oklahomans honor Memphis teacher abducted, killed during morning run
OKLAHOMA CITY — Runners from Oklahoma City and across the country are honoring the Memphis teacher, mother and runner abducted one week ago by finishing her run. Eliza Fletcher, whose body was found Monday, was abducted while on a morning run. Around 4 a.m. Friday, runners gathered to start...
Plaintiff says challenging Oklahoma's transgender bathroom ban is 'just the right thing to do'
Three Oklahoma students are suing the state over its law that bars transgender students from using the bathroom corresponding with their gender identity. Andy Bridge is the lead plaintiff. The suit argues Senate Bill 615 is unconstitutional and should be overturned. Bridge and his parents, Aysha Prather and Eli Bridge,...
Oklahomans honor lives lost during 9/11 terror attacks on American soil
OKLAHOMA CITY — This weekend marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks on American soil. KOCO 5 looked at how Oklahomans are honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost. "This story is one of the most historical days in American history," said Kari Watkins, president and CEO of Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
