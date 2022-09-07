ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Rural Oklahoma could get high-speed internet thanks to billion-dollar program

OKLAHOMA CITY — More rural Oklahomans could finally get high-speed internet thanks to a billion-dollar program. The federal Department of Agriculture opened applications for loans and grants, but state leaders said that’s just part of the big picture. One of the lawmakers tasked with developing a funding program for Broadband expansion said they want to get Broadband to reach 95% of Oklahomans within five years.
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
purewow.com

18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
