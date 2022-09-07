ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Monitor

UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’

Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Caldwell County, TX
Government
County
Caldwell County, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays County’s Overwhelmed Jail System in Dire Shape, Advocates Say

The first time Hays County Jail officials rushed Melvin Nicholas to the hospital was Feb. 18, 2021. The 59-year-old had been ill for days but, he told the Chronicle, the jail's medical team had provided no care. It wasn't until Nicholas' family came for a visit, saw his condition, and asked for help that jail administrators acted.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

One dead in fatal car crash on Fitzhugh Road

A fatal accident closed down part of Fitzhugh Road over the weekend, causing traffic delays near the intersection with Crossroads Drive. The collision took place in Hays County on Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound when it traveled off the roadway to the right onto the grassy shoulder and then back onto the roadway and into the westbound lane of traffic. Rounding a curve, the Honda was still traveling opposite to the flow of traffic when it collided with a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling westbound.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolition Waste#Chemicals#Emergency Management
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Crash preceded 2021 DWI arrest of Hays County commissioner

AUSTIN – A Hays County commissioner crashed into another vehicle in West Austin before being charged with driving while intoxicated, court records related to his April 2021 arrest confirm. Commissioner Walt Smith, 47, was taken into custody by Austin police who responded to the 2200 block of Lake Austin...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy