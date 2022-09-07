Read full article on original website
Texas farms struggle to keep up with chaotic weather
Our harsh weather this year has made it difficult for local farmers. Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with General Manager of Boggy Creek Farm Tracy Greyer about the challenges she faced and continues to battle.
UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’
Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
Austin Energy customers without power after Wednesday night storms
Just over 900 Austin Energy customers are without power Thursday morning following storms Wednesday evening.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
It was ‘a parking lot.’ Who was responsible for managing SH 71 traffic after AUS outage?
Exits to the airport were closed, and passengers could be seen on traffic cameras leaving their rides on the highway and walking to the airport, suitcases in tow.
Hays County’s Overwhelmed Jail System in Dire Shape, Advocates Say
The first time Hays County Jail officials rushed Melvin Nicholas to the hospital was Feb. 18, 2021. The 59-year-old had been ill for days but, he told the Chronicle, the jail's medical team had provided no care. It wasn't until Nicholas' family came for a visit, saw his condition, and asked for help that jail administrators acted.
KXAN at 6: Queen Elizabeth remembered, Hays County fentanyl arrests
Will DuPree, KXAN's digital anchor, will host the online-only show that viewers can watch in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
One dead in fatal car crash on Fitzhugh Road
A fatal accident closed down part of Fitzhugh Road over the weekend, causing traffic delays near the intersection with Crossroads Drive. The collision took place in Hays County on Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound when it traveled off the roadway to the right onto the grassy shoulder and then back onto the roadway and into the westbound lane of traffic. Rounding a curve, the Honda was still traveling opposite to the flow of traffic when it collided with a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling westbound.
USACE To Remove Solomon’s Porch Banner on Fence Line Between CRRC Rec Center and Hidden Valley
This sign will be removed from the front of Hidden Valley Sports Park, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) leases to Comal County. By law the federal government cannot officially favor or disfavor particular religious groups, he said. USACE leases the Hidden Valley complex, located on Mabel Jones...
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
Crash preceded 2021 DWI arrest of Hays County commissioner
AUSTIN – A Hays County commissioner crashed into another vehicle in West Austin before being charged with driving while intoxicated, court records related to his April 2021 arrest confirm. Commissioner Walt Smith, 47, was taken into custody by Austin police who responded to the 2200 block of Lake Austin...
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
How & why AUS lost power for more than 3 hours Wednesday morning
Austin Energy attributes the outage to an underground electric equipment failure, which began around 4:30 Wednesday morning.
Scott Sellers resigns as Kyle city manager following internal investigation
Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers resigned effective Sept. 6 following an internal investigation. (Courtesy city of Kyle) City officials announced Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers has resigned effective Sept. 6, according to a press release. Sellers was previously placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. "After thoroughly investigating, the...
Four Southeast Texas teenagers in custody after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four Southeast Texas teenagers are facing a felony charge after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
